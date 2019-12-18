There was no shortage of pointed questions directed at head coach Kirby Smart during Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl/Signing Day combined press conference, in what was the one-and-only opportunity for reporters to address Georgia’s head coaching prior to his leaving for the Sugar Bowl next week. Among them, will Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson be the only players not available for the Bulldogs when they take on Baylor Jan. 1 at the Superdome? On Tuesday, UGASports reported that running back Brian Herrien has not been at practice and will not play in the Sugar Bowl for undisclosed reasons. But when asked directly about the senior tailback, along with the status of D’Andre Swift and James Cook -who was arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges of open container and not having a valid driver’s license- Smart was vague. "All that’s still to be determined. All those guys are healthy right now,” Smart said. “Swift is still recovering from his injury, but he’s out there practicing and doing everything we ask." As for Cook, Smart would not speculate if the sophomore running back would play in the Sugar Bowl. “With Cook it will start with internal discipline which it always does. As far as anything else, we’re still gathering information,” Smart said. “Anything grade-wise, any stuff like that, we’re still gathering that from the school.” …Smart was also asked about the status of offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, who UGASports has reported previously to be academically ineligible for the bowl game. “Uh, can I confirm that? No, because there’s still things out there,” Smart said. “Nothing’s final yet.”

Kirby Smart would not say whether or not Brian Herrien would play in the Sugar Bowl. (Radi Nabulsi)

Smart leaves door open to offensive changes

Georgia’s offensive issues have been well-documented. So, is there still a chance some change may be coming? “As far as any other changes or anything like that, that's decided after the bowl game, after we look back at the whole year,” Smart said. “We're working really hard right now on Baylor; that's where our focus is." The questions didn’t stop there. Smart was also asked specifically about his offensive philosophy, Georgia’s scheme and whether or not he would consider making changes. "Uh, yes. We’ll look at it. But we want to score points. I mean you guys want a simple answer like it’s just going to poof and happen,” Smart said. “It’s all philosophy, it’s all the plays that are called and the play designs. It’s not everything. It’s a lot of things that goes into having a successful offense and we need to be better. I think everybody acknowledges that. And that’s what we’re working on really hard.”



No offer for Bobo

Smart said although he talked to Mike Bobo, no offer was ever made to the former Bulldog quarterback to return to the program as an assistant coach. "Yeah, I talk to Mike often and a lot because we're really good friends but as far as conversation about coming to coach at the University of Georgia, no,” Smart said. “He and I conversed about what he was going to do when he was let go but that was during the week of the LSU game." Bobo subsequently signed on to become the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Smart quotables