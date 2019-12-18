Sugar Bowl Notebook: Smart vague on player absences
There was no shortage of pointed questions directed at head coach Kirby Smart during Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl/Signing Day combined press conference, in what was the one-and-only opportunity for reporters to address Georgia’s head coaching prior to his leaving for the Sugar Bowl next week.
Among them, will Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson be the only players not available for the Bulldogs when they take on Baylor Jan. 1 at the Superdome?
On Tuesday, UGASports reported that running back Brian Herrien has not been at practice and will not play in the Sugar Bowl for undisclosed reasons.
But when asked directly about the senior tailback, along with the status of D’Andre Swift and James Cook -who was arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges of open container and not having a valid driver’s license- Smart was vague.
"All that’s still to be determined. All those guys are healthy right now,” Smart said. “Swift is still recovering from his injury, but he’s out there practicing and doing everything we ask."
As for Cook, Smart would not speculate if the sophomore running back would play in the Sugar Bowl.
“With Cook it will start with internal discipline which it always does. As far as anything else, we’re still gathering information,” Smart said. “Anything grade-wise, any stuff like that, we’re still gathering that from the school.”
…Smart was also asked about the status of offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, who UGASports has reported previously to be academically ineligible for the bowl game.
“Uh, can I confirm that? No, because there’s still things out there,” Smart said. “Nothing’s final yet.”
Smart leaves door open to offensive changes
Georgia’s offensive issues have been well-documented.
So, is there still a chance some change may be coming?
“As far as any other changes or anything like that, that's decided after the bowl game, after we look back at the whole year,” Smart said. “We're working really hard right now on Baylor; that's where our focus is."
The questions didn’t stop there. Smart was also asked specifically about his offensive philosophy, Georgia’s scheme and whether or not he would consider making changes.
"Uh, yes. We’ll look at it. But we want to score points. I mean you guys want a simple answer like it’s just going to poof and happen,” Smart said. “It’s all philosophy, it’s all the plays that are called and the play designs. It’s not everything. It’s a lot of things that goes into having a successful offense and we need to be better. I think everybody acknowledges that. And that’s what we’re working on really hard.”
No offer for Bobo
Smart said although he talked to Mike Bobo, no offer was ever made to the former Bulldog quarterback to return to the program as an assistant coach.
"Yeah, I talk to Mike often and a lot because we're really good friends but as far as conversation about coming to coach at the University of Georgia, no,” Smart said. “He and I conversed about what he was going to do when he was let go but that was during the week of the LSU game."
Bobo subsequently signed on to become the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.
Smart quotables
On what he’s heard from Jake Fromm about turning pro
“We do with Jake exactly what we do with every player on our team. We bring them in, we talk to teams, I talk to general managers, I talk to organizations,” Smart said. “We get information, we give those kids that information and this is a time we’re able to do that. When we get closer to the bowl game, we put it away and then we come back and revisit it. We’ve done those things with Jake."
On hiring Matt Luke as his new offensive line coach to replace Sam Pittman
"We were really fortunate and excited to get him. The minute we found out about Sam he was the first guy who came to my mind and wanted to visit with. I’ve had a lot of respect for the job that he did everywhere he’s been. He was at Duke, came up under Coach (David) Cutcliffe, played for him and been a good friend of mine for a long time. I’ve got a lot of respect for what he does and how he does it. I’ve been in the SEC with him for a while now, he’s a very sharp and intelligent guy and come to the realization of going on the road with him that he’s got command, he’s got presence, kids like him. They loved him as a head coach and for him to do what he’s done in as little a time as he’s had to do it, is remarkable. It was a tough timing situation. But he’s (Luke) come in and put the bandaid on the bleeding and done a tremendous job, turned those others around really quick and continues to recruit the other ones." – Smart
On not having Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson available for the Sugar Bowl
“Yeah, anytime you lose two, one’s probably a first-round pick and one a potential first-round pick, it’s tough, right? Those kids have an opportunity to go do something they wanted to do all their lives. We give them the information and we let them make the best decision for them. For us, it’s not like this is something new. We’ve known that this was the potential to happen for these two guys all year. We knew as much last year. You’re always trying to look ahead, plan ahead, develop players, develop your roster. Those guys have been out games, both of them in the last two years so we’ve had to play without them. They’ll be challenges, absolutely, but there will also be opportunity. With opportunity, a lot of times guys get to answer the bell. We’re going to get an opportunity to find out some other guys that can play the position. A lot of guys that have been working really hard all year to develop that are going to get opportunities.” – Smart
On whether his team will approach the Sugar Bowl more seriously than last year
“I thought we approached it seriously last year. We didn’t play really well. We had a bunch of young guys that got to play on defense, and offensively we had turnovers and when you have turnovers you don’t win football games. We had gotten to that point. And we’re at a zero-turnover margin and they’re plus-14th. The last four days we’ve been banging that home. We can’t have turnovers and win football games. So certainly, excited to give our guys the opportunity. They’ve all embraced the challenge. That’s what you do as a leader. You confront, demand, and say this is how we’re going to do it. And if you don’t do it to the standard then you don’t play. And all these guys have been great, they’ve done a good job of that.” – Smart
On why he decided to have no media availability in Athens prior to the Sugar Bowl
"Well, a lot of it comes from our players. Our players have really felt like during the year there was a large burden and taxing of them with schoolwork and a lot of the things they had. A lot of the same guys doing the media and the younger guys not doing it. That's just philosophical, to be honest with you. Our guys have enjoyed the break and we're going to focus on us. We're going to do that in-house. That's just a choice I get to make." – Smart