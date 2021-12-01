Stunner at Stegeman

The party started on the court, continued down the hall behind the stands at Stegeman Coliseum, and carried on to the Georgia locker room.

You can bet it did not stop there.

For players like Kario Oquendo, Georgia’s 82-79 win over No. 18 Memphis Wednesday night was certainly worth celebrating.

“It was everybody, really,” Oquendo said. “It was Coach (Tom Crean) coming in, saying we were not going to lose this game. It just was a different kind of energy. We didn’t want to lose.”

Improbable? Perhaps.

The Bulldogs (3-5) entered the contest losers of four straight games before taking the lead for good with 1:56 to play.

After a three-pointer by Jabri Abdur-Rahim put the Bulldogs up by one, Oquendo came up with a steal on Memphis’ next possession and drove in for the layup giving Georgia a three-point advantage.

A free throw by Jailyn Ingram with 17 seconds left and one by Christian Wright at the 5 second mark kept the margin at three, before a desperation heave by Emoni Bates bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

“We needed something good to happen for us,” Crean said. “We had a to have a belief because we’ve been close. We’ve had too many games that have been close, and many times those wounds have been due to ourselves. But that tonight that did not happen.”