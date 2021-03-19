Georgia head baseball coach Scott Stricklin will miss this weekend’s series with Tennessee after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a release from the school, Stricklin is currently in isolation.

The school also announced that contact tracing has been completed, and no other baseball student-athletes or coaches have been impacted.

Associated head coach Scott Daeley will take over the head coaching duties in Stricklin’s absence.

This action is consistent with Covid-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task force.

Georgia and Tennessee open their three-game series tonight at 6.