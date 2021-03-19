 Georgia Baseball: Baseball coach Scott Stricklin will miss series due to Covid.
Stricklin sidelined with Covid

Georgia head baseball coach Scott Stricklin will miss this weekend’s series with Tennessee after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a release from the school, Stricklin is currently in isolation.

The school also announced that contact tracing has been completed, and no other baseball student-athletes or coaches have been impacted.

Associated head coach Scott Daeley will take over the head coaching duties in Stricklin’s absence.

This action is consistent with Covid-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task force.

Georgia and Tennessee open their three-game series tonight at 6.

