New offensive staff hires Brandon Streeter and Darrel Dickey will each make $70,000 this year working for Georgia and Kirby Smart, according to an open records request provided to UGASports.

Both veteran coaches will hold the titles of Quality Control Coordinators for the Bulldogs.

A long-time assistant for Dabo Swinney, Streeter was let go as the offensive coordinator for the Tigers in January. He’s the man largely credited for the signing of Trevor Lawrence and coaching the No. 1 draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars during Lawrence's tenure at the school.

Dickey, who served as the offensive coordinator last year at Texas A&M, is a veteran coach with several stops at other schools, including North Texas where he was the head coach from 1998 to 2006.

During the 13 years prior to his stint at North Texas, Dickey was an assistant at SMU, UTEP, LSU, Mississippi State, Memphis, and Texas A&M. Subsequent to his tenure at North Texas, he was an assistant at Utah State and New Mexico.