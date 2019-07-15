The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, The Opening and many other summer events are now in the books as players now focus to the fall. Here is a look at five players who will be under discussion for Stock Up in the next round of rankings although there are never any guarantees:

Bijan Robinson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: The high four-star running back plans to make his commitment on Aug. 2. Ohio State, Texas and USC are considered the front-runners. Overview: There are three five-star running backs ranked ahead of Robinson in Zachary Evans, Demarkcus Bowman and Kendall Milton but no player at that position had a better summer than Robinson, who was completely dominant at the Five-Star Challenge. He showed off terrific speed, awesome hands and playmaking ability that maybe no other running back in this class can show. There are bigger between-the-tackles backs in this class, but Robinson could be the best overall playmaker at the position. Farrell’s take: Robinson is an interesting one because he could be a pure running back or an all-purpose back and he could easily work out of the spread as a slot receiver. He reminds me a bit of Miles Sanders who was a high four-star and had a solid career at Penn State but never reached that five-star status. Four five-star running backs would be a bit much, but if he's talented enough, why not? Each of these running backs brings something different to the table and Robinson is probably the most versatile.

Harrison Bailey (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: Bailey has been committed to Tennessee since November. Overview: The four-star who’s ranked No. 43 overall and second at pro-style quarterback behind only No. 1 overall D.J. Uiagalelei was the best quarterback - arguably by a wide margin - at the Five-Star Challenge for various reasons. The slimmed-down Bailey showed off tremendous accuracy, the ability to fire it into tight windows and he was a confident leader throughout the event, telling receivers where to go and then smoothly running the offense. If there’s another five-star quarterback in this class, it could be the Vols pledge. Farrell’s take: This will be a very interesting debate because some on our staff really like Bailey a lot and others feel he's ranked where he belongs. I look at what Bo Nix did last year at the Five-Star Challenge and how he earned his fifth star and I compare it to Bailey. Nix has a better arm overall and spun the ball better but Bailey is perhaps even more accurate and has better touch downfield. He will be in the discussion.

Gee Scott, Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: Scott has been committed to Ohio State since Christmas Day. Overview: Scott opted to not attend the Five-Star Challenge, which would have been an outstanding showcase for his abilities, but he made a huge statement at The Opening. Not only is he a physical specimen and a strong outside receiver, but he has excellent hands and playmaking ability. The four-star receiver has been excellent all offseason, he looks great, he has surprising speed to stretch the field and he’s a tough matchup for any cornerback. This is a loaded receiver group with a lot of high-end players but it’s hard to argue there are nine better receivers in the group. Farrell’s take: Scott Jr. is a very talented kid in a very talented and deep wide receiver class. He has the physical attributes you want and he is very athletic and good after the catch. There is a question about the level of competition he plays, but against the elite corners at The Opening, he was outstanding. The wide receiver debate will probably be our most heated.

Marcus Rosemy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: Rosemy has been committed to Georgia since June 20. Overview: The four-star who’s currently ranked No. 12 at receiver made a statement at the Five-Star Challenge that he’s one of the best at his position nationally. He was so good in Atlanta that it was clear from early on that he has special abilities. He has great length, terrific hands and he is a smooth route runner who gets open against everybody. He dominated one-on-ones and then caught a bunch of red-zone TDs passes during the 7-on-7 competition. There wasn’t much else Rosemy could have done in Atlanta to prove he’s worthy of a bump in the rankings. Farrell’s take: Like Scott Jr., Rosemy is a very talented receiver and it seems odd to have him outside the top 10 at his position because he's so good. He was outstanding not only at the Five-Star Challenge but also at The Opening and he has a chance to be a dominant receiver at the next level. Like I said, this wide receiver class is special and Rosemy will be another one heavily discussed.

Mookie Cooper (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)