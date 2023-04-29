After all the speculation, Stetson Bennett finally has his NFL home.

Bennett has been drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, taken with the 128th pick of the fourth round.

He joins former Bulldog quarterback Matthew Stafford on the team.

Bennett's college football journey has been well-chronicled by now. He came to Georgia as a walk-on in 2017, transferred to junior college for the 2018 season, and then returned to Athens the following year.

After starting five games in 2020 and then stepping in against UAB in the second game of 2021, Bennett took over the starting job for good against Arkansas. He then started the final 26 games of his Georgia career, becoming a Bulldog legend in the process.

Bennett leaves Athens with a pair of national championship rings on his fingers. He also holds two national championship game offensive MVP awards, an Orange Bowl offensive MVP, and a Peach Bowl offensive MVP.

All that has earned Bennett status as one of the most legendary Bulldogs of all time.

Life since the second title hasn't been quite as smooth. Bennett raised some eyebrows with his behavior at the championship celebration. A public intoxication arrest in Dallas followed soon after. A strong NFL Combine performance redeemed Bennett in the eyes of scouts a bit, but questions still remained about his viability as a draft prospect.

But the Rams still believed in Bennett enough to draft him in the fourth round.

More to come.