What goals did you have for yourself six years ago?

Perhaps you had your eyes set on a better job or a bigger home. Maybe you were putting in those last few hours with retirement looming on the horizon.

Stetson Bennett's goals at the time were modest. Heading into Georgia as a walk-on, Bennett hoped to compete and carve out a role for himself at the school he grew up cheering for.

It's safe to say Bennett met those goals and then some.

Bennett's story will add a chapter this weekend that once seemed impossible. He will likely hear his name called in the NFL Draft, a far cry from the humble beginnings of his career for the former walk-on.

After all, Bennett looked to have left Georgia in the rearview mirror at one point. He transferred to junior college after 2017, then appeared set to play at Louisiana upon his transfer back to Division I.

Then Georgia came calling at the 11th hour with a scholarship offer. Bennett spurned Billy Napier and Louisiana for a chance to come back home and compete for a starting job.

But as was usually the case in Bennett's career, things didn't work out as expected.

Instead of competing for the job heading into 2020, Bennett watched Georgia bring in Jamie Newman and JT Daniels as transfer options. Suddenly, he found himself looking up at other players as they slid into his role.

But Bennett came in to save the day in the 2020 season opener against Arkansas, relieving D'Wan Mathis. He started the next five games before being injured against Florida and yielding the job to Daniels.

That stayed the same heading towards 2021. Daniels started the season opener against Clemson. An injury to Daniels let Bennett start the next week against UAB, but Daniels returned to start the next two contests against South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Another injury led to Bennett returning to the starting lineup against Arkansas. The rest, as they say, is history.

Bennett started the final 26 games of his Georgia career. Included in that stretch were wins in the Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl, winning offensive MVP honors in both contests. Bennett also cemented his place as a Georgia legend by leading the Bulldogs to a pair of national championships, turning a title drought into a flood of success.

Along the way, Bennett became a folk hero to Georgia fans. Success will do that. So too will a catchy nickname like "The Mailman" and a swagger and bravado that oozed out of Bennett at every turn.

Of course, trouble and controversy have befallen Bennett as well.

He has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. Bennett's behavior and comments at the national title celebration this January irked some fans. He reappeared in the headlines shortly after for a public intoxication arrest in Dallas.

But Bennett's story should not be headlined by the misadventures and mistakes. It needs to be taken in the big picture.

His is a classic story of overcoming the odds. Even Georgia coaches like Todd Monken and Kirby Smart have admitted they kept telling themselves Bennett wasn't good enough over and over again, only for him to continue proving them wrong.

The debates about who is the greatest Georgia player of all time can and will rage until the end of time. Bennett certainly isn't the most naturally talented player to ever step foot between the hedges.

But he did possess a competitive drive that helped him defy the odds, the coaches, and the doubters all in stride. More significantly for Georgia, Bennett possessed a love for the school that persuaded him both to come back from junior college and to stick things out when times got rough.

It's a story that will echo through the annals of college football forever. Now, as the draft draws near, it's set to add just one more unlikely chapter.