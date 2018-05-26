Stetson Bennett has found a new home.

UGASports has confirmed that the redshirt freshman quarterback has decided to leave Georgia and will transfer to another school, his father confirmed to UGASports.

At 6-foot and 175 pounds, Bennett may be slight in nature, but he consistently drew praise from head coach Kirby Smart and others for his work on the scout team.

In particular was his work leading up to the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma, when Bennett played the role of Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Baker Mayfield in practices leading up to the game.

“Stetson Bennett’s a beast, man. Stetson Bennett . . . puts a lot of pressure on our defense. He is extremely quick, he’s fast and he can throw,” defensive coordinator Mel Tucker said prior to the Rose Bowl. “He can throw in the pocket, he can throw on the run, and he’s a great competitor. He does a great job giving us a look and it challenges our players. I’m glad we have him.”

Tucker wasn’t the only one who felt that way.

“He’s probably a 4.5 guy, who throws the ball really good and is quick as a cat,” former linebacker Roquan Smith said. “He gives us a great look. He’s been giving us a great look all year long, so I’ll definitely say he’s been preparing us for some of the games we’ve played, especially ones that use both dual threat and pocket passers.”

Unfortunately, playing time at Georgia wasn’t to be.

With the presence of Jake Fromm and Justin Fields, it was going to take an injury for the former Pierce County to play. He’ll now get a chance with another team.

Before walking on with the Bulldogs, Bennett held offers from Columbia, Georgia Southern, Mercer, and Middle Tennessee.

Bennett’s decision leaves the Bulldogs with walk-ons John Seter and Christian Kerut as the quarterbacks behind Fromm and Fields.