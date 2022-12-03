ATLANTA – Stetson Bennett: Heisman Trophy candidate?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart thinks so.

During the Bulldogs’ post-game press conference, Smart was asked if Bennett should be amongst the favorites after completing 23 of 29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns to earn MVP honors in Saturday night’s 50-30 win.

“Well, absolutely,” Smart said.

Sitting beside his head coach during the press conference, Bennett rolled his eyes, nudging Smart, almost embarrassed that the subject was broached.

“He's played really well,” Smart said.

What a difference a year makes.

It was exactly one season ago in Georgia’s post-game press conference following its loss to Alabama that Smart was asked if he considered changing quarterbacks after Bennett endured one of his poorer games.

There were no such questions this time.

“I had several people come up to me and say they thought he played the best game of his career tonight,” said Smart.

By winning the MVP, Bennett became the 17th quarterback to take home the honor. Bennett’s 204.2 quarterback rating is the second highest in the championship game, trailing only Auburn’s Cam Newton’s 208.4. Other Georgia MVPs include QB David Greene (2002), QB D.J. Shockley (2005), and linebacker Roquan Smith (2017).

All four of his touchdowns came to different players: (3-yarder to Brock Bowers, 22-yarder to Ladd McConkey, 14-yarder to Darnell Washington, 3-yarder to Dillon Bell).

“It's fun to throw to somebody that big and that fast,” Bennett said of the throw to Washington. “Thank you (to Smart) for bringing him here and thank you (Todd Monken) for calling that play.”

Each of Bennett’s touchdown throws also came in the first half.

“I felt like we were in a rhythm,” Bennett said. “We were in a zone. It felt like what we were calling we were executing. We were having fun playing football there.”

It showed. Georgia’s 35-point first half tied an SEC Championship record. The Tigers seemingly had no answers.

“We repped them a lot during the week, during the season. We had executed them during the week, Bennett said. “When it's the SEC Championship, you kind of got to play confidently. If you don't, then they're going to beat you.”

Give props to Georgia’s offensive line.

All week, much was made over talented Tiger freshman Harold Perkins Jr. and the effect he was expected to have chasing Bennett around the field.

Bennett was not sacked.

“I’ve got good players. I mean, I don't think I got touched tonight,” Bennett said. “Our O-line was incredible.”

Bennett only attempted five passes in the second half, as the Bulldogs attempted to run the clock with a big league.

Although a turnover during their first drive of the night kept Georgia off the board, Bennett did lead the Bulldogs on a pair of touchdown drives to keep the Tigers at bay.

“Let me tell you what was planned. To come out in the second half and drive it down their throat. We were doing that, we had a little mishap, okay? So that was the plan,” Smart said. “The plan was being executed.”