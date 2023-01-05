If you listened to Georgia’s post-game press conference after beating Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, you heard quarterback Stetson Bennett lament parts of his performance against the Buckeyes.

Although Bennett’s strong fourth quarter made everyone forget whatever issues there might have been, Bennett once again was focused on the improvements he needs to make when he spoke to the media earlier this week.

“Yeah, I think there were, you know, stretches where we didn't play well. But then there were also stretches where we played really, really well,” Bennett said. “It's not like we get less credit because it happened in a certain situation or what. But we've just got to clean up those areas where we didn't play as cleanly for a little bit. And not have to play basically perfect like we did in the fourth quarter.”

That’s basically what Bennett and the Bulldog offense did.

Bennett finished 23 of 34 for 398 yards and three touchdowns, two coming in the fourth quarter as Georgia outscored the Buckeyes 18-3 over the final 15 minutes to eke out the three-point win.

“It’s the same thing that keeps you playing when you're playing unbelievably in the moment. You know it's football and there's always something that you don't know what's going to happen,” Bennett said. “It’s cliché that it's not over until that fat lady sings. You owe it to your teammates more. If you give up it's almost a selfish thing because people out there are relying on you. And you're not just playing for yourself. And so there really wasn't an option but to keep going. And things worked out and we played really well at the end.”

To Georgia fans who have watched Bennett do his thing over in the College Football Playoffs the past two years, his effort came as no surprise.

In the fourth quarter of three CFP games, Bennett is 15 of 17 for 312 yards and five touchdowns in wins over Michigan (Orange Bowl), Alabama (National Championship), and Ohio State (Peach Bowl).

Georgia’s final three possessions saw him complete 12 of 14 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

“I think it's his mental disposition. I think he doesn't think of the moment any different than the first quarter from the fourth quarter. He doesn't feel that,” head coach Kirby Smart said, when asked to explain Bennett’s fourth-quarter mojo.

“He is a processor. He's a deep thinker. He just goes through the process of what he's going to do and doesn't let it affect him. He's never really, really high, or really really low, which I think is a great trait for a quarterback,” Smart said. “I think that helps him in the fourth quarter to be able to go execute. He has a lot of confidence. I think his coaching staff does a great job preparing him to be in those moments.”

However, as the Bulldogs get ready to take on TCU Monday (4:30 p.m. ESPN), the only his only focus is cleaning up his play.

When Bennett says he and the offense can play better, he means it.

“I mean, I think it's pretty apparent that we can. We opened up the second half with two three-and-outs,” Bennett said. “Now, part of that is Ohio State is an unbelievable team and they played really well. But, yeah, I definitely feel like we can clean things up and play better than we did.”