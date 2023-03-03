INDIANAPOLIS - It's been a turbulent couple of months for Stetson Bennett.

The two-time national champion quarterback first created controversy with his behavior at Georgia's national championship celebration. A public intoxication arrest in Dallas later that month only increased the noise around Bennett, already regarded as a late-round draft prospect.

Bennett finally got his chance to address those issues Friday during his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine. He began by apologizing for the incident in Dallas.

"It was a mistake that, you know, everybody’s aware of," Bennett said. "I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs, apologized to my family. That’s who I feel worst about. It felt like I let them down. No matter where I go now, and even without all this, I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth. Can’t do that if your last name is Bennett."

On the topic of the parade, Bennett defended himself.

"I saw it as a parade for us who won, and I was playing music for Sed and Chris and trying to have a good time," Bennett said. "People took it as if I was, I don't really know how people took it, but they didn't like it. And so, I'm sorry about that, but I strictly saw it as a chance for me and Sed and Chris to have one last trip down Lumpkin on the way to Sanford together, and I just wanted to play the best tunes we could."

But the controversies didn't entirely rule the day, despite all the negative headlines of late.

Bennett said he's been working on his footwork and specific throws he knows he'll be asked to do in Indianapolis. The message he's trying to convey to NFL teams is one of honesty and genuineness.

All this is happening in the same city where Bennett and the Bulldogs claimed the 2021 national championship.

"We thought it was pretty cool," Bennett said. "Walked in there, I love the stadium. I think the stadium’s awesome. I think it just looks like the city, so you remember that. I think it feels a little different than it did. It’s definitely warmer. It was freezing. But yeah, it was special walking in here. You don’t think, you just remember certain things, certain plays like a fumble that might have happened. It was pretty cool.”

There are plenty of questions about Bennett's game. He doesn't shy away from the fact that he has plenty of work to do before being ready to take an NFL snap.

But the former Bulldog also feels well-prepared mentally after playing at Georgia in Todd Monken's offense.

"I feel like Coach Monk helped me out so much with that," Bennett said. "It’s the same game. There are, obviously, a million things to work on. But as far as protections and scheme and stuff, I think at the very least Coach Monken helped me have a foundation of knowledge that I can apply to the next system that I’m asked to do it in.”

Bennett's journey continues on Saturday when he will take part in on-field drills. As he prepares for the next step, he's embracing the possibility of whatever might come in the NFL.

"My obligation is to the team that I'm drafted to, be the best player for that and to learn to play football," Bennett said. "At the end of the day, I've never been a wave-causer or anything like that. I keep my head down, and I play ball. So whatever is asked of me is asked of me. When I get there, you've got to be the best player to play, and I know there's more to that probably here. At the end of the day, that's all you can control so that's what I'll do."