Georgia is 6-0 for the fifth time in eight seasons under Kirby Smart after taking care of business 51-13 over Kentucky. The 51 points and the 608 total yards were both season-highs for the Bulldogs. The 51 points against Kentucky was the same amount against its first two conference games combined (24 vs. South Carolina and 27 at Auburn). Mark Stoops has only allowed 50 or more points six times as the Kentucky head coach and three of the times it has come against Georgia. This also marked the 13th time that the Dawgs scored 50 or more points in a game under Smart.

Most 50+ Point Games by Georgia Bulldog Head Coach 50+ Point Games Total Games Mark Richt 18 196 Kirby Smart 13 102 Vince Dooley 10 288 W.A. Cunningham 8 70 Wally Butts 8 235

Georgia has put up at least a half a hundred points in each of its last two meetings against the Bulldogs next opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Dawgs won 55-0 last season and had 62 in the season before. The two teams did not meet in 2020 due to a Covid situation. The last time the Commodores scored against the Bulldogs was with four seconds left in half (field goal) in the season-opener in 2019. The last time the Commodores scored a touchdown against the Bulldogs was in 2018 with two seconds left. Georgia has posted three straight shutouts in the series one previous time (1962-1964). Georgia has won five straight against Vanderbilt and have a demanding 60-20-2 advantage in the all-time series. It wasn’t all good in the series for Georgia. Vanderbilt once led the series 13-7-1 through the 1958 game. Since then, it has been mostly good for the Bulldogs as you can see below.

Georgia's Record vs Vanderbilt by the Decade UGA Record UGA Record 1890s 1-2 1960s 7-1 1900s 0-2 1970s 9-1 1910s 0-2 1980s 9-0-1 1920s 2-3-1 1990s 8-2 1930s 1-1 2000s 9-1 1940s Did Not Play 2010s 8-2 1950s 4-3 2020s 2-0

Carson Beck has been on fire as late. He threw for career-highs in attempts (28), yards (389) and touchdowns (4). He has at least 300 yards passing in each of his last three games. He became the first Bulldog to have three consecutive 300-yard passing games since Aaron Murray did it in 2013. His 1,040 yards passing in the last three weeks is the second most in the nation in that time. Notably, 307 of the 389 yards came in the first half of play. He became the first quarterback in the SEC and one of six in the FBS to have at least 300 pass yards in the first half of play this season. The 22 first downs from passes are tied for the most under Smart (2022 vs Vanderbilt). The 435 yards passing combined (389 by Beck and 46 by Brock Vandagriff) was the second most under Smart (439 vs Oregon in 2022). The 389 by Beck himself was the fourth most in the Smart era.

Most Pass Yds in a Game by Georgia Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Game Pass Yards JT Daniels 2020 vs Mississippi State 401 Stetson Bennett 2022 CFP Semifinal vs Ohio State 398 JT Daniels 2021 Peach Bowl vs Cincinnati 392 Carson Beck 2023 vs Kentucky 389 Stetson Bennett 2022 vs Oregon 368 Jacob Eason 2016 vs Vanderbilt 346 Stetson Bennett 2021 SEC Championship vs Alabama 340 Carson Beck 2023 vs UAB 328 Jake Fromm 2017 vs Missouri 326 Stetson Bennett 2022 vs Florida 316

Beck started the game with 12 straight completions. That is tied for the third highest to start a game for the Bulldogs. Quincy Carter in 1998 vs LSU and Eric Zeier in 1993 vs Georgia Tech each completed 15 straight passes to begin those games. Beck's 12 tied Murray's streak vs. Vandy. Brock Bowers led the Bulldogs with seven receptions and 132 yards receiving. He also caught a 21-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. The touchdown was his 24th career receiving touchdown. He moves into second place by himself (surpassing 23 by A.J. Green) and is now six behind Terrence Edwards’ school record. Bowers’ 156 career receptions moved him into seventh place all-time in school history and his 2,369 receiving yards makes him sixth. He has ten career 100-yard receiving games. That is tied for most all-time by a Bulldog with Edwards and Fred Gibson. Bowers also has three consecutive 100-yard receiving games. The last two Bulldogs to accomplish that feat were Edwards (3) and Gibson (4). Check out these consecutive game numbers.

Most Consecutive 100-yd Rec Games by Georgia Bulldog Since 2000 Fred Gibson Terrence Edwards Brock Bowers 106 at Vanderbilt 112 vs Tennessee 121 vs UAB 201 vs Kentucky 163 vs Vanderbilt 157 at Auburn 131 vs Florida 127 at Kentucky 132 at Kentucky 111 vs Auburn

Bowers is currently tied for third in the SEC in receptions and sixth in yards receiving. How has Bowers’ stats compared to his great stats during his first two seasons? Check out these numbers through his first six games of the season.

Brock Bowers Through FIrst 6 Games of Season 2021 2022 2023 Receptions 20 22 37 Rec Yards 315 378 544 Average 15.8 17.2 14.7 TD Receptions 4 2 4 100-yd Rec Games 1 1 3 TD Rushes 1 3 1

Bowers has only eight career receptions in two career games against Vanderbilt. However, two of his eight receptions were touchdowns (both in 2021). Also, one of his five career touchdown rushes came against the Commodores as well (also in 2021). Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had a career-high 99 yards receiving. Rara Thomas made an outstanding catch and hauled in his first touchdown reception with Georgia (he had 12 with Mississippi State). Andrew Paul had his first career touchdown of any kind when he caught Vandagriff’s pass for a 7-yard score in the fourth quarter. Running back Daijun Edwards had a career-high six receptions in the game. His previous high was just two. Speaking of Edwards, he led the Bulldogs’ running attack against Kentucky with 54 yards. Kendall Milton was second with 47, but he also added his second touchdown rush of the season. Georgia has had eight different players with at least one rushing touchdown this season which is tied with Washington for the most different players in the nation. The 2021 season was the only season in which the Bulldogs had more different players with at least one rushing touchdown under Smart (that season defensive lineman Jordan Davis had one). Here is a season look at how many different Dawgs since 2016 have scored via the ground.

TD Rushing Comparison by Georgia Under Kirby Smart Different Players w/ TD Total TD Rushes Leading TD Rusher 2016 5 18 Nick Chubb (8) 2017 7 42 Sony Michel (16) 2018 8 30 D'Andre Swift (10) 2019 6 21 D'Andre Swift (7) 2020 5 18 Zamir White (11) 2021 9 21 Zamir White (11) 2022 8 44 Kenny McIntosh and Stetson Bennett (10) 2023 8 16 Daijun Edwards (5)

This season, Georgia has excelled at both converting third downs and stopping its opponent on third downs.The Bulldogs currentlly rank in the top five nationally in both categories. Here is a deeper look on how the Dawgs have fared in these categories under the current head coach.

Georgia - 3rd Down Conversion Pct under Kirby Smart Plus Ranks 3rd Down Conv Pct SEC Ranks / FBS Ranks Opponents 3rd Down Conv Pct SEC Ranks / FBS Ranks 2016 41.8 5th / 56th 36.8 5th / 34th 2017 45.6 2nd / 11th 32.9 2nd / 19th 2018 47.5 2nd / 10th 34.0 3rd / 22nd 2019 41.2 4th / T-51st 31.6 3rd / 14th 2020 45.9 5th / 25th 35.7 2nd / 28th 2021 45.0 4th / 21st 35.1 4th / 30th 2022 51.1 1st / 5th 26.6 1st / 2nd 2023 54.1 2nd / 5th 23.8 1st / 3rd 2016-2023 45.8 2nd / 7th 32.6 1st / 4th