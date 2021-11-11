Stats Crunch: Tennessee Game

Georgia will look to go 10-0 for the first time in decades as the Bulldogs travel to Knoxville to take on the Volunteers. The Dawgs are 9-0 for the second time under Kirby Smart. Georgia is 25-23-2 in the 50 meetings against Tennessee, thanks to winning 16 of 21 games in the 2000s. The Bulldogs have dominated this century, but it wasn't like that at the end of the previous one, as you can see how the series fared decade-by-decade.

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Decade-by-Decade Series Advantage Series Advantage 1890s Tennessee won 1-0 1970s Series Tied 1-1 1900s Series Tied 2-2-1 1980s Georgia won 3-1 1910s Georgia won 1-0 1990s Tennessee won 8-0 1920s Georgia won 3-1 2000s Georgia won 6-4 1930s Tennessee won 2-0 2010s Georgia won 8-2 1960s Tennessee won 1-0-1 2020s Georgia leads 1-0

One thing that most Dawg fans agree on is that it feels strange playing Tennessee this late in the season. Here are times this series has been played in November:

Georgia Facing Tennessee in November Location Decision November 11, 1899 Knoxville Tennessee won 5-0 November 7, 1903 Knoxville Georgia won 5-0 November 21, 1906 Athens Tied 0-0 November 1, 1924 Athens Won 33-0 November 1, 1969 Athens Tennessee won 17-3 November 4, 1972 Athens Tennessee won 14-0 November 3, 1973 Knoxville Georgia won 35-31

The Dawg defense prevailed once again last week, limiting Missouri to just six points, even though the Tigers had the ball inside the five-yard line for the game's final four plays. The 59 points that Georgia has allowed so far this season are its fewest since 1971 when the Bulldogs allowed 53 points through nine games. Here are the fewest points that any team in the FBS has allowed through nine games:

Fewest Points Allowed Through First 9 Games - Since 1980 Season Team (Points Allowed Through First 9 Games) 1985 Michigan (51) 1986 Oklahoma (56) 1993 Florida State (58) 2021 Georgia (59) 1988 Auburn (59)

Georgia has allowed just five scrimmage touchdowns this season. A FBS team has allowed six or more scrimmage touchdowns in a single game 130 times this season. In terms of the major stats on defense, the Bulldogs are in the top spot on two of them, and trying to get back on the third.

FBS Defensive Ranks This Season Points Per Game Allowed Scrimmage TD Allowed Yards Per Game Allowed Georgia - 6.6 Georgia - 5 Wisconsin - 213.8 Texas A&M - 14.7 Wisconsin - 12 Georgia - 232.4 Cincinnati - 14.9 Penn State - 13 Oklahoma State - 277.0 Wisconsin - 15.4 Clemson - 14 Iowa State - 281.7 Iowa - 15.7 Oklahoma State - 14 Air Force - 281.7 Texas A&M - 14

Georgia is second in the FBS in rush yards per game, allowing 81.3. Georgia is second in the FBS in pass yards per game, allowing 151.1. The Bulldogs are 13th in the FBS allowing their opponents to convert 31.6 percent of their third downs. --- Switching to offense, for just the fourth time this season, JT Daniels took the field for the Bulldogs. Both he and Stetson Bennett took snaps, and both had touchdown passes. How are they doing down-by-down this season? Here's a look:

Georgia Quarterbacks by Down This Season Stetson Bennett JT Daniels First Down 30/47 (63.8 comp pct) 5 TD passes, 3 INT 23/34 (67.6 comp pct) 2 TD passes, 2 INT Second Down 32/42 (76.2 comp pct) 4 TD passes, 0 INT 20/27 (74.1 comp pct) 2 TD passes, 0 INT Third Down 17/29 (58.6 comp pct) 4 TD passes, 1 INT 17/20 (85 comp pct) 2 TD passes, 1 INT Fourth Down 1/2 (50.0 comp pct) 1 TD pass, 1 INT 1/1 (100.0 comp pct) 0 TD passes, 0 INT

Jermaine Burton and Ladd McConkey each had their third touchdown of the season, and Arian Smith had his second, on a very big fourth down play early in the game against Missouri. All three players are relatively young.

Georgia Receiving Class This Season Receptions Receiving Yards TD Receptions Freshmen 73 1,216 14 Sophomores 31 508 3 Juniors 29 368 2 Seniors 13 68 2

The 14 TD receptions by Bulldog freshmen is the most by any team in the nation and is twice as many as any team in the SEC (LSU has 7). Against Missouri, Georgia reached the 500 total-yard mark for the third time this season and the 16th time under Kirby Smart (the Dawgs are 16-0 in those games). As for rushing the ball, Zamir White and James Cook each had nine attempts to lead the Bulldogs last Saturday, and each one scored a touchdown on the ground. White now has 23 in his career, which is tied for the most under Smart with Nick Chubb (Chubb had 21 more under Mark Richt). Cook's touchdown gives him four this season, which is a new career-high. Daijun Edwards had 29 yards rushing and 37 yards receiving. He now has 108 rush yards for the season. He became the sixth Bulldog to get to 100 yards rushing this season. Over the last 25 seasons, Georgia has had six players reach the 100-yard mark in a season just four times. Here are those times and the players (some of these players may surprise you):





Most 100-Yard Rushers in a Season by Georgia Over Last 25 Seasons 2011 2018 1998 2021 Isaiah Crowell (850) D'Andre Swift (1,049) Olandis Gary (698) Zamir White (519) Carlton Thomas (361) Elijah Holyfield (1,018) Quincy Carter (284) James Cook (383) Brandon Harton (247) Brian Herrien (295) Robert Arnaud (161) Kendall Milton (243) Richard Samuel (240) James Cook (284) Ronnie Bradley (145) Stetson Bennett (193) Ken Malcome (174) Justin Fields (266) Nick Callaway (107) Kenny McIntosh (142) Aaron Murray (111) Tyler Simmons (131) Patrick Pass (101) Daijun Edwards (108) Brandon Boykin (103) Demetris Robertson (109) Branden Smith (100)

Cook is the only one on two of the lists above. The next three players on the Dawgs in rushing yards this season: Ladd McConkey (39), Kearis Jackson (37), and Sevaughn Clark (20). In terms of how they do by quarter, here is the weekly look at the top five running backs by quarter.

Georgia Top 5 Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter This Season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 32 / 116 / 2 26 / 117 / 3 31 / 158 / 1 17 / 128 / 3 James Cook 18 / 95 / 1 24 / 138 / 2 13 / 69 / 1 11 / 81 / 0 Kendall Milton 10 / 34 / 1 10 / 58 / 0 14 / 62 / 0 15 / 89 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 7 / 18 / 0 8 / 5 / 0 15 / 58 / 1 7 / 63 / 0 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 3 / 18 / 0 27 / 90 / 1