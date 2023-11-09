With last week's win over Missouri, Georgia extends its school-record win streak to 26 games. It is the third longest win streak by an SEC team all-time (Alabama has two streaks of 28). The Bulldogs are looking to win their first ten games for the third straight season. Ole Miss is Georgia's next opponent, and the two have not met since 2016 (Kirby Smart's first season). Ole Miss is currently the only SEC team that Smart has not defeated. Georgia leads the all-time series against Ole Miss 32-13-1. UGA won 12 games in a row in the series from 1977 to 1988 and a ten-game win streak from 1997 to 2012. Ole Miss won 45-14 in the last meeting. The 45 points scored was by far the most by the Rebels in the series (the previous high was 31 points three different times). That last meeting was in Oxford, while this one is in Athens. Georgia has won 24 straight games between the hedges. That ties the school record originally set from 1980 to 1983. Since Kirby Smart took over in 2016, the Bulldogs have one of the best home records in the game. If you go a season later, the Bulldogs are the best.

Best Home Records 2016 to Present 2017 to Present Alabama: 51-2 (.962) Georgia: 40-1 (.976) Clemson: 49-3 (.942) Alabama: 44-2 (.957) Ohio State: 47-3 (.940) Clemson: 43-2 (.956) Georgia: 43-4 (.915) Ohio State: 40-3 (.930) Oklahoma: 42-5 (.894) Oregon: 38-3 (.927)

As you can see, Georgia was 3-3 in Smart's first season, but the Bulldogs have been dominant ever since. These stats make it look even better:

Georgia at Sanford Stadium Under Kirby Smart Record Avg Pts/Game For Avg Pts/Game Against 2016 3-3 24.7 21.8 2017 6-0 37.2 13.0 2018 7-0 44.4 12.9 2019 6-1 32.1 9.6 2020 3-0 34.0 17.0 2021 6-0 43.7 7.7 2022 6-0 38.8 9.8 2023 6-0 41.2 13.2

One reason for this season on why Georgia has looked so good has been quarterback Carson Beck. The current signal caller has completed 213-of-295 passes this year. The 72.2 completion percentage would be the highest ever in Bulldog history. Beck is also approaching top ten status in some other Georgia categories. Check out where he ranks in the single season record list by the Dawgs...

Georgia Single Season Records Most Completions Most Pass Yards 1 - Stetson Bennett (2022) - 310 1 - Stetson Bennett (2022) - 4,127 2 - Eric Zeier (1993) - 269 2 - Aaron Murray (2012) - 3,893 3 - David Greene (2003) - 264 3 - Eric Zeier (1993) - 3,525 4 - Eric Zeier (1994) - 259 4 - Matthew Stafford (2008) - 3,459 5 - Aaron Murray (2012) - 249 5 - Eric Zeier (1994) - 3,396 6 - Aaron Murray (2011) - 238 6 - David Greene (2003) - 3,307 7 - Matthew Stafford (2008) - 235 7 - Aaron Murray (2011) - 3,149 8 - Jake Fromm (2019) - 234 8 - Aaron Murray (2013) - 3,075 9 - Aaron Murray (2013) - 225 9 - Aaron Murray (2010) - 3,049 10 - David Greene (2002) - 218 10 = David Greene (2002) - 2,924 11 - Quincy Carter (1999) - 216 11 - Stetson Bennett (2021) - 2,862 12 - Carson Beck (2023) - 213 12 - Jake Fromm (2019) - 2,860 13 - David Greene (2001) - 2,789 14 - Mike Bobo (1997) - 2,751 15 - Jake Fromm (2018) - 2,749 16 - Carson Beck (2023) - 2,716

Brock Bowers has missed the last two games, but Georgia's receiving corp has still looked sharp. The Bulldogs have been well balanced over the years in terms of who is catching the ball. The Dawgs have ten players with at least ten receptions this season and five players with at least 20 receptions. Georgia leads the SEC in both stats.

Team Receptionon Leaders in the SEC Players with 10+ Receptions Players with 20+ Receptions Georgia 10 Georgia 5 South Carolina 10 Florida 4 Arkansas 8 Texas A&M 4 Texas A&M 8 Kentucky 3 Florida 7 LSU 3 Mississippi State 7 Missouri 3 Tennessee 7 Ole Miss 3 Vanderbilt 7 South Carolina 3

In case you missed it, UGASports provided the latest in the Bowers situatiion... Ladd McConkey set a career-high with seven receptions against Missouri. He also went over the 1,500 yard mark for his career. He currently sits at 1,546. Dominic Lovett is close to that milestone with 1,417 yards receiving (1,019 with Missouri). In terms of the Bulldogs running the ball, the duo of Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton have found the end zone often. Edwards is fifth in the SEC with eight touchdown rushes and Milton is tied for 11th with five. Georgia is tied for the conference lead with two different players with at least five touchdown rushes. Last season, the Dawgs had four different players. Here are all the players season-by-season under Smart that have at least five touchdowns via the ground.





Georgia Bulldogs with 5+ TD Rushes in a Season Under Kirby Smart Player One Player Two Player Three Player Four 2016 Nick Chubb - 8 2017 Sony Michel - 16 Nick Chubb - 15 2018 D'Andre Swift - 10 Elijah Holyfield - 7 2019 D'Andre Swift - 7 Brian Herrien - 6 2020 Zamir White - 11 2021 Zamir White - 11 James Cook - 7 2022 Kenny McIntosh - 10 Stetson Bennett - 10 Kendall Milton - 8 Daijun Edwards - 7 2023 Daijun Edwards - 8 Kendall Milton - 5

For his career, Edwards needs 166 more yards rushing to reach 2,000 for his career and one touchdown rush for 20. Milton currently has 1,344 rush yards and 14 scores on the ground. On defense, one of the things Georgia will have to worry about this week is the play of quarterback Jaxson Dart. He has thrown for 2,467 yards and has run for 334 more. He has 23 total touchdowns (16 pass, 7 rush). He has also completed 65.3 percent of his passes. However, Georgia's pass defense has held its own for the most part in that category. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in opponent's completion percentage.

Lowest Opponent's Completion Percentage in the SEC Comp Pct Comp Pct Georgia 56.1 Missouri 62.0 Texas A&M 58.3 Ole Miss 62.7 Auburn 59.2 South Carolina 64.4 LSU 59.9 Tennessee 65.2 Alabama 60.4 Kentucky 65.2 Florida 61.1 Vanderbilt 68.3 Arkansas 61.3 Mississippi State 71.7

The Dawgs' defense has held three of the nine opponents to under a 50 percent completion percentage for the game (Ball State, Kentucky and Missouri). Georgia is tied for first in the conference with 11 interceptions on defense. The Bulldogs picked off two passes last week. One was by Javon Bullard. It was Bullard's first interception since picking off two against TCU back in the CFP Championship last January. The other interception was by 320 pound defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse. 11 times in the 2000s a Bulldog defensive lineman has registered an interception. Here are the defensive ends and defensive tackles, nose tackles or any hybird of the position that have accomplished this feat for the Dawgs.

Georgia Defensive Linemen with Interceptions in 2000s Position Weight Interception Robert Geathers Defensive End 225 pounds 2001 vs Kentucky David Pollack Defensive End 275 pounds 2002 at South Carolina Darrius Swain Defensive Tackle 313 pounds 2002 vs New Mexico State David Pollack Defensive End 275 pounds 2002 vs Florida David Pollack Defensive End 278 pounds 2003 at Clemson Robert Geathers Defensive End 270 pounds 2003 at Tennessee David Pollack Defensive End 278 pounds 2003 at Georgia Tech Demarcus Dobbs Defensive End 266 pounds 2008 vs Central Michigan Demarcus Dobbs Defensive End 266 pounds 2008 at Kentucky John Jenkins Nose Guard 351 pounds 2012 Outback Bowl vs Michigan State Nazir Stackhouse Defensive Lineman 320 pounds 2023 vs Missouri

Peyton Woodring was 4-for-7 in field goal attempts in his first three games, but after the South Carolina game he has been hot and he has connected on 13 straight. His 17 field goals this season is second in the conference. He trails Texas A&M's Randy Bond by one field goal for the lead. Eight times, a Bulldog placekicker has led the SEC in field goals with the last being just a season ago.

Georgia Kickers to Lead SEC in Field Goals Season Field Goals Kim Braswell 1970 13 Kevin Butler 1981 19 Billy Bennett 2002 26 Billy Bennett 2003 31 Brandon Coutu 2005 23 Marshall Morgan 2013 22 Rodrigo Blankenship 2019 27 Jack Podlesny 2022 26