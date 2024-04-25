The 2024 NFL Draft starts tonight and lasts through Saturday, and many Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be drafted.

The last year Georgia failed to have a player selected was in 1992. In that same year, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was playing for his father at Bainbridge High School. Since becoming the leader of the Dawgs, Smart has had 54 Bulldogs drafted. In the last two seasons alone, 25 have been chosen. It's the most by any school in a two-year span by any team in college football during the common draft era (1966 to present).

In the last six NFL Drafts, Georgia players have had their names called in the first round 15 times. No one knows for sure how many Bulldogs will be drafted this week, where, or even who they will be, but in the meantime, here are five things you may not have known about this year's NFL Draft.

1 - Brock Bowers will most likely be the first Bulldog to hear his name selected on Thursday night. The two-time Mackey Award winner is expected to be drafted somewhere between tenth and fifteenth overall. A Georgia tight end has been chosen in each of the last five NFL Drafts (2019-2023). Before that, the previous Bulldog tight end taken was in 2014 (Arthur Lynch). The first Georgia tight end selected was Ray Jeffords to the Atlanta Falcons (yes, the Atlanta Falcons) in the eighth round of the 1968 NFL Draft. Jeffords was only listed as a tight end by the NFL since he never played football for Georgia. Jeffords was a basketball player for the Dawgs and a very good one, averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Later in the same draft, Larry Kohn, who primarily played defense for Georgia, was also taken as a tight end by the Giants. He was taken in the 17th round and 450th overall. The round and the pick were the latest a Georgia tight end has ever been selected in the NFL Draft. Ben Watson is the only Bulldog tight end to be selected first (until Brock Bowers). Here are the top five Dawg tight ends ranked by the earliest they have been selected in the NFL Draft, as of now.