For the 127th time, Georgia will be squaring off against Auburn. The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry started back in 1892 when Auburn defeated Georgia 10-0 in Atlanta. It was Georgia’s second-ever game and Auburn’s first. Strangely enough, the game was played on February 20 and is Georgia’s only game played in February. Since then, the game has been played every year since 1898 except for 1917, 1918 and 1943.

Georgia holds a 62-56-8 lead in the series which has been played in Atlanta, Macon, Montgomery, Savannah, Columbus, Auburn and Athens. The Bulldogs have won the last five meetings overall. It is the first five-game series win streak by the Dawgs since winning five in a row from 1944 to 1948. Georgia has only one streak longer against Auburn when the Dawgs won nine straight from 1923 to 1931. Overall, the 62 wins over Auburn is the second most over any opponent in team history.

Georgia: Most Wins vs. Opponent
Overall Record Kirby Smart record as UGA head coach

vs. Georgia Tech

69-39-5

4-1

vs. Auburn

62-56-8

6-1

vs. Kentucky

61-12-2

6-0

vs Vanderbilt

59-20-2

4-1

vs. Florida

54-44-2

4-2

vs. South Carolina

54-19-2

6-1

vs. Clemson

43-18-4

1-0

While Georgia has the series lead, it is Auburn that has won the most decades, But the Dawgs have certainly turned that around by winning 16 of the last 21 overall.

Deep South's Oldest Rivalry: Decade-by-Decade
Series Lead Series Lead

1890's

Auburn led 3-2-1

1960's

Auburn led 6-4

1900's

Auburn led 5-4-1

1970's

Auburn led 5-4-1

1910's

Auburn led 5-1-2

1980's

Auburn led 6-4

1920's

Georgia led 9-1

1990's

Auburn led 5-4-1

1930's

Auburn led 6-3-1

2000's

Georgia led 6-4

1940's

Georgia led 7-1-1

2010's

Georgia led 8-3

1950's

Auburn led 6-4

2020's

Georgia leads 2-0

Kirby Smart was just 2-2 against Auburn as a player. He did have an interception against the Tigers in 1998. It was the 12th of his 13 career interceptions and it came against Gabe Gross. Gross also played baseball for the Tigers and played seven seasons in the majors for four different teams.

Smart has fared differently against Auburn as a head coach. He is 6-1 against them and for the most part the games have not been close.

Kirby Smart vs. Auburn as Head Coach
Decision Points For - Points Against Total Yds For - Total Yds Against

2016

Won

13 - 7

343 - 164

2017 (regular season)

Lost

40 - 17

230 - 488

2017 (SEC Championship)

Won

28 - 7

421 - 259

2018

Won

27 - 10

516 - 274

2019

Won

21 - 14

251 - 329

2020

Won

27 - 6

442 - 216

2021

Won

34 - 10

432 - 318

Totals

6-1

167 - 94 (23.9 - 13.4)

2,635 - 2,048

Georgia has held Auburn to an average of 56 yards rushing per game over its last three meetings (1.9 yards per rush).

Georgia is seventh in the SEC averaging 178.6 yards per game on the ground. Last season, the Bulldogs averaged 190.9 ypg. The Dawgs struggled last week against Missouri, but came on strong at the end. Here is how the Bulldogs fared against Mizzou quarter-by-quarter.

Georgia Rushing Last Week Against Missouri
Attempts Yards Average Touchdowns

1st Quarter

7

35

5.0

0

2nd Quarter

4

-2

-0.5

0

3rd Quarter

9

29

3.2

0

4th Quarter

16

107

6.7

2

Total

36

169

4.7

2

In terms of quarters, here is the update on how each of the main four running backs are doing this season.

Georgia's Top 4 Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter this season
1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

Kendall Milton

12 / 76 / 1

14 / 77 / 0

14 / 114 / 1

5 / 2 / 2

Daijun Edwards

4 / 7 / 0

8 / 39 / 0

10 / 68 / 0

14 / 90 / 1

Kenny McIntosh

11 / 36 / 0

6 / 6 / 2

13 / 57 / 0

5 / 63 / 0

Branson Robinson

0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0

4 / 32 / 0

10 / 35 / 0
*** Attempts / Yards / Touchdowns

Georgia is tied for eighth in the nation with six different players scoring a rushing touchdown this season. Three have been running backs while a Bulldog quarterback, wide receiver and tight end have scored on the ground as well.

Kenny McIntosh has scored two on the ground this season. He also has 915 career rush yards and needs 85 more to reach the 1,000 mark.

McIntosh has made a name for himself receiving the ball. He currently leads the Bulldogs with 22 receptions. He had 22 receptions last season. The 22 this season is by the far the most by a Georgia running back through its first five games over the past 30 seasons.

Most Receptions by a UGA Running Back Through 5 Games (Since 1990)
Season Receptions Through 5 Games

Kenny McIntosh

2022

22

Garrison Hearst

1992

12

Larry Bowie

1994

12

Knowshon Moreno

2007

11

Todd Gurley

2014

11

Georgia is currently tied for first in the FBS with 20 different players who have at least one reception this season. Michigan and Tulane also have 20.

The Bulldogs are also tied for second in the nation with three players with at least 20 receptions (McIntosh, Brock Bowers, and Ladd McConkey). Strangely enough, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M don’t have any players with 20 or more receptions this season.

Bowers leads all tight ends in the nation with 342 yards receiving this season (last season, he was third with 882). Fellow teammate, Darnell Washington is not far behind with 184 yards.

In terms of total scrimmage yards, Bowers is far away the best tight end and it is not that close.

Most Scrimmage Yards by Tight End This Season
Team Rush Yds / Rec Yds Scrimmage Yards Scrimmage Touchdowns

Brock Bowers

Georgia

82 / 342

424

5

Griffin Hebert

Louisiana Tech

0 / 327

327

3

Seydou Traore

Arkansas State

0 / 293

293

2

Joel Wilson

Central Michigan

2 / 267

269

4

Dalton Kincaid

Utah

0 / 257

257

5

Bowers also needs one more receiving touchdown to be tied for eighth on Georgia’s all-time list.

Stetson Bennett did not have his best game last week. He completed a season-low 54.5 percent of his passes (24-for-44), but was 7-for-9 passing in the fourth quarter. He also did not throw a touchdown for the second consecutive game, nor did he have a rushing touchdown for the first time this season. He did throw for 312 yards. It was the third time this season that he has thrown for 300 or more yards. He had two games of 300 or more yards entering this season. Bennett’s total of 1,536 yards passing is 11th in the nation. That total is the second highest by a Georgia player through five games.

Most Pass Yards by UGA Quarterback Through 5 Games
Season Pass Yards Through 5 Games

Eric Zeier

1994

1,570

Stetson Bennett

2022

1,536

Aaron Murray

2013

1,534

Aaron Murray

2012

1,378

David Greene

2001

1,360

Bennett’s record as a starting quarterback for the Dawgs is 19-3. His first career start came in 2020 against the No. 7 Auburn Tigers. He was 17-for-28 in that game throwing for 240 yards and a touchdown in a 27-6 victory.

Defensively, Georgia allowed 22 points last week. It was the second straight game allowing that many. The last time the Dawgs allowed 20 or more points in back-to-back games was in 2020 when they allowed that many to both Florida and Mississippi State. Georgia allowed 20 or more points just once last season. They are still fourth this season in the nation and first in the SEC in scoring defense allowing 10.8 points a game.

The Bulldogs also struggled in the red zone. The Dawgs scored on all five of their red zone appearances, but scored a touchdown in just two of them. Jack Podlesny came through again as he connected on four field goals altogether which tied a career-high. He leads all kickers this season with 58 points and is second in field goals made with 12. In terms of career field goals, his 47 is now ninth all-time in Georgia history.

Most Career Field Goals Made by Georgia Kicker
Seasons Career Field Goals Made

Billy Bennett

2000 - 2003

87

Rodrigo Blankenship

2016 - 2019

80

Kevin Butler

1981 - 1984

77

Blair Walsh

2008 - 2011

76

Marshall Morgan

2012 - 2015

64

Kanon Parkman

1991, 1993 - 1995

61

Rex Robinson

1977 - 1980

56

Brandon Coutu

2004 - 2007

53

Jack Podlesny

2020 - present

47

Steve Crumley

1985 - 1988

46

John Kasay

1987 - 1990

43
