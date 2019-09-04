News More News
Georgia was one of the few teams in the SEC East that was victorious in its first game of the 2019 season, as it took down the Commodores, 30-6. The win was the 14th straight for the Dawgs over a division opponent.

Murray State is in town, and the only other time Georgia has faced the Racers was back in 1945. The Bulldogs won 49-0 to start that season.

Georgia dominated the running game last week, tallying 325 yards. It was the ninth time in 43 games under Kirby Smart that the Bulldogs have reached 300 or more yards.

All six ball carriers for the Dawgs last week averaged five or more yards per attempt, and three of them averaged over ten yards an attempt.

D’Andre Swift had 16 attempts, one short of his career-high, and finished with 149 yards on the ground. It was his fifth career 100-yard rushing game of his career. Here are those five.

D'Andre Swift - Most Rush Yards in a Single Game
Opponent Attempts Rush Yards

2018

vs. Auburn

17

186

2018

at Kentucky

16

156

2019

at Vanderbilt

16

149

2018

vs. Georgia Tech

14

105

2018

vs. Florida

12

104

As we pointed out last week, Swift entered the season in 20th place all-time on Georgia’s career rush list. This past week he passed Kregg Lumpkin, Charley Trippi, and Andy Johnson, and now sits 17th all-time. Here are the next few in his path:

Most Career Rush Yards by a Georgia Bulldog
Seasons Career Rush Yards

13th - Tim Worley

1985-1986, 1988

2,038

14th - Robert Edwards

1993-1997

2,033

15th - Glynn Harrison

1972-1975

2,031

16th - Jimmy Poulos

1971-1973

1,991

17th - D'Andre Swift

2016-present

1,816

Brian Herrien needs just 12 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for his career. He will become the 51st Georgia player to reach that total. The senior had his first career start last week against Vanderbilt.

James Cook scored his third career touchdown, but his first against an SEC team.

Zamir White netted 51 yards on five attempts for his first action as a collegian. Three of his carries went for over ten yards.

Wide receivers Demetris Robertson and Tyler Simmons combined for 39 yards rushing. Last season Georgia wide receivers had 384 rush yards combined and three scores via the ground.

Jake Fromm had a solid game against the Commodores, completing 15-of-23 passes for 156 yards and a score. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 29 of 30 games in his collegiate career. (In 2018, vs. Tennessee, he did not.) In 19 of 30 games, he has thrown zero interceptions.

With his 15 completions, he became the seventh Georgia quarterback to have over 400 in his career (402).

Fromm has thrown just 13 interceptions in 620 pass attempts. That 2.1 interception percentage is the lowest by any Bulldog with over 600 career pass attempts. This record can change often during the season. David Greene had the record at 2.2 percent.

Most TD Responsibility in a Career by a Georgia Bulldog
Seasons Career TD Responsibility

Aaron Murray

2010-2013

137

David Greene

2001-2004

77

Eric Zeier

1991-1994

71

Frank Sinkwich

1940-1942

60

Jake Fromm

2016-present

58

Matthew Stafford

2006-2008

57

Herschel Walker

1980-1982

52

Receiving wise, Demetris Robertson had his first three receptions as a Bulldog, and the first one went for a touchdown. That means his first ever rush for Georgia was a touchdown (2018), and his first ever catch for Georgia went for a touchdown (2019).

Other transfers Lawrence Cager (2) and Eli Wolf (1) had catches for the Dawgs this past week. Wolf also made a great block at the goal line to help give Georgia a touchdown.

Speaking of tight ends, Charlie Woerner had two receptions, and it was the third straight game in which he had multiple catches.

Kearis Jackson also had two receptions before he injured his hand.

Speaking of injuries, it was learned on Wednesday that offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson injured his leg in practice. Although the offensive line position is stacked, only six Bulldogs have any starting experience among that group.

Career Starts by Current Georgia Offensive Linemen
Position(s) Career Starts Consecutive Starts

Andrew Thomas

Tackle

29

12

Solomon Kindley

Guard

22

15

Isaiah Wilson

Tackle

15

15

Ben Cleveland

Guard

9

---

Cade Mays

Guard / Tackle

8

1

Trey Hill

Center / Guard

5

5

On the defensive side of things, it has been noted that Vandy scored just six points last Saturday. It was the ninth time under Kirby Smart that Georgia has held an opponent under ten points. Last season it happened twice, but the season before, it happened five times.

The Commodores had 116 yards on the ground and 109 through the air. This was the third time under Smart that Georgia has held an SEC opponent under 120 yards in BOTH rushing AND passing. The other two victims were Vanderbilt in 2016 and Tennessee in 2017.

On special teams, Rodrigo Blankenship was once again perfect kicking the ball. He was 3-for-3 on field goals and on extra points. His three field goals gives him 56 in his career, tying him with the great Rex Robinson for sixth place on Georgia’s all-time list. Here is that impressive list:

Most Career FG Made by a Georgia Bulldog
Seasons Career Field Goals

Billy Bennett

2000-2003

87

Kevin Butler

1981-1984

77

Blair Walsh

2008-2011

76

Marshall Morgan

2012-2015

64

Kanon Parkman

1991, 1993-1995

61

Rex Robinson

1977-1980

56

Rodrigo Blankenship

2016-present

56

His 157 extra points is third all-time at Georgia behind Morgan (215) and Walsh (184).

As you know, this Saturday, Sanford Stadium will have its field named after former Georgia football head coach and Athletic Director Vince Dooley. Dooley led the Bulldogs on the field from 1964 to 1988. His 201 wins and six conference titles are still top totals for the Dawgs. As for SEC ranks, he ranks third or tied for third in both.

Most Career Wins as a SEC Head Coach
SEC Teams Wins  SEC Titles

Paul Bryant

Kentucky / Alabama

292

14

Steve Spurrier

Florida / South Carolina

208

6

Vince Dooley

Georgia

201

6

Dan McGugin

Vanderbilt

197

0

John Vaught

Ole Miss

190

6

Nick Saban

LSU / Alabama

190

8
