Georgia was one of the few teams in the SEC East that was victorious in its first game of the 2019 season, as it took down the Commodores, 30-6. The win was the 14th straight for the Dawgs over a division opponent. Murray State is in town, and the only other time Georgia has faced the Racers was back in 1945. The Bulldogs won 49-0 to start that season. Georgia dominated the running game last week, tallying 325 yards. It was the ninth time in 43 games under Kirby Smart that the Bulldogs have reached 300 or more yards. All six ball carriers for the Dawgs last week averaged five or more yards per attempt, and three of them averaged over ten yards an attempt. D’Andre Swift had 16 attempts, one short of his career-high, and finished with 149 yards on the ground. It was his fifth career 100-yard rushing game of his career. Here are those five.



D'Andre Swift - Most Rush Yards in a Single Game Opponent Attempts Rush Yards 2018 vs. Auburn 17 186 2018 at Kentucky 16 156 2019 at Vanderbilt 16 149 2018 vs. Georgia Tech 14 105 2018 vs. Florida 12 104

As we pointed out last week, Swift entered the season in 20th place all-time on Georgia’s career rush list. This past week he passed Kregg Lumpkin, Charley Trippi, and Andy Johnson, and now sits 17th all-time. Here are the next few in his path:

Most Career Rush Yards by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career Rush Yards 13th - Tim Worley 1985-1986, 1988 2,038 14th - Robert Edwards 1993-1997 2,033 15th - Glynn Harrison 1972-1975 2,031 16th - Jimmy Poulos 1971-1973 1,991 17th - D'Andre Swift 2016-present 1,816

Brian Herrien needs just 12 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for his career. He will become the 51st Georgia player to reach that total. The senior had his first career start last week against Vanderbilt. James Cook scored his third career touchdown, but his first against an SEC team. Zamir White netted 51 yards on five attempts for his first action as a collegian. Three of his carries went for over ten yards. Wide receivers Demetris Robertson and Tyler Simmons combined for 39 yards rushing. Last season Georgia wide receivers had 384 rush yards combined and three scores via the ground. Jake Fromm had a solid game against the Commodores, completing 15-of-23 passes for 156 yards and a score. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 29 of 30 games in his collegiate career. (In 2018, vs. Tennessee, he did not.) In 19 of 30 games, he has thrown zero interceptions. With his 15 completions, he became the seventh Georgia quarterback to have over 400 in his career (402). Fromm has thrown just 13 interceptions in 620 pass attempts. That 2.1 interception percentage is the lowest by any Bulldog with over 600 career pass attempts. This record can change often during the season. David Greene had the record at 2.2 percent.

Most TD Responsibility in a Career by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career TD Responsibility Aaron Murray 2010-2013 137 David Greene 2001-2004 77 Eric Zeier 1991-1994 71 Frank Sinkwich 1940-1942 60 Jake Fromm 2016-present 58 Matthew Stafford 2006-2008 57 Herschel Walker 1980-1982 52

Receiving wise, Demetris Robertson had his first three receptions as a Bulldog, and the first one went for a touchdown. That means his first ever rush for Georgia was a touchdown (2018), and his first ever catch for Georgia went for a touchdown (2019). Other transfers Lawrence Cager (2) and Eli Wolf (1) had catches for the Dawgs this past week. Wolf also made a great block at the goal line to help give Georgia a touchdown.

Speaking of tight ends, Charlie Woerner had two receptions, and it was the third straight game in which he had multiple catches. Kearis Jackson also had two receptions before he injured his hand. Speaking of injuries, it was learned on Wednesday that offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson injured his leg in practice. Although the offensive line position is stacked, only six Bulldogs have any starting experience among that group.

Career Starts by Current Georgia Offensive Linemen Position(s) Career Starts Consecutive Starts Andrew Thomas Tackle 29 12 Solomon Kindley Guard 22 15 Isaiah Wilson Tackle 15 15 Ben Cleveland Guard 9 --- Cade Mays Guard / Tackle 8 1 Trey Hill Center / Guard 5 5

On the defensive side of things, it has been noted that Vandy scored just six points last Saturday. It was the ninth time under Kirby Smart that Georgia has held an opponent under ten points. Last season it happened twice, but the season before, it happened five times. The Commodores had 116 yards on the ground and 109 through the air. This was the third time under Smart that Georgia has held an SEC opponent under 120 yards in BOTH rushing AND passing. The other two victims were Vanderbilt in 2016 and Tennessee in 2017.

On special teams, Rodrigo Blankenship was once again perfect kicking the ball. He was 3-for-3 on field goals and on extra points. His three field goals gives him 56 in his career, tying him with the great Rex Robinson for sixth place on Georgia’s all-time list. Here is that impressive list:



Most Career FG Made by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career Field Goals Billy Bennett 2000-2003 87 Kevin Butler 1981-1984 77 Blair Walsh 2008-2011 76 Marshall Morgan 2012-2015 64 Kanon Parkman 1991, 1993-1995 61 Rex Robinson 1977-1980 56 Rodrigo Blankenship 2016-present 56

His 157 extra points is third all-time at Georgia behind Morgan (215) and Walsh (184). As you know, this Saturday, Sanford Stadium will have its field named after former Georgia football head coach and Athletic Director Vince Dooley. Dooley led the Bulldogs on the field from 1964 to 1988. His 201 wins and six conference titles are still top totals for the Dawgs. As for SEC ranks, he ranks third or tied for third in both.

