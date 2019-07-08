If what the pundits are saying so far is true, Bulldog fans could be in for one hell of a year. After Alabama and defending national champion Clemson, Georgia is the team most are talking about when it comes to the playoffs, where the Bulldogs ultimately hope to be for the second time in three campaigns.

There will obviously be a lot to discuss.

Thank goodness for that. For those wondering, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and three yet-to-be-named Bulldogs will make the rounds at the Wynfrey Hotel next Tuesday morning in what will be Day 2 of the four-day event.

Yes, football is right around the corner.

This time a week from now, Hoover, Ala. will be buzzing with the start of SEC Media Days.

There are certainly a lot of reasons to be excited when it comes to the Georgia football program.

In four short years, Smart has completely overhauled the culture, demanded accountability from everyone under his watch, and recruited to a level that’s never been seen in Athens before.

As a result, the Bulldogs appear to have put themselves at the same table with the rest of the sport’s major players. It's a place where success is measured in championships, with the national title as the one ultimate prize.

Can these Dawgs get it done? Allow me to offer some thoughts, a few concerns, and whether or not Georgia can finally deliver its fans their first national championship in 39 years.

Yes, there’s reason for optimism.

For me, it starts with quarterback Jake Fromm and an offensive line that, on paper, is the best I’ve seen at Georgia in the 23 years I’ve been covering the program.

As for Fromm, his knowledge of the offense, his work ethic, and an insatiable desire to succeed are the three biggest reasons I truly believe he’s destined for his best season yet, despite concerns over what will be an inexperienced, albeit talented receiving corps.

Fromm also knows that this is HIS team.

You’ll never hear the quarterback admit it, and neither will anyone else associated with the Bulldogs, but last year’s specter of Justin Fields didn’t do him any favors. Now, Fromm’s one and only focus is leading this football team. He need not worry about looking over his shoulder.

Then there's D’Andre Swift, who could be the most-talked about player in the SEC before all is said and done.

A season that sees Swift rush for between 1,200 and 1,400 yards and catch passes for an additional 500 is not out of the question, providing, of course, he stays healthy.

Meanwhile, everyone will be keeping an eye on Zamir White.

From everything we’ve heard and been told, White will be good to go once fall practice begins, believed to be Aug. 1.

White has done everything humanly possibly to get himself back into shape, and while any contributions he makes this fall should be considered a bonus, discounting the former five-star recruit would be a huge mistake.

Along with Brian Herrien, James Cook, and freshman Kenny McIntosh, Georgia’s run game should be as strong as ever.

Concerns? Yes, there are a couple.

God bless D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett: they’re both extremely hard workers and very capable players. But keeping Fromm healthy will be of utmost importance. Captain Obvious, I know.

Receivers? There’s no doubt losing Jeremiah Holloman was a blow to a unit already missing Riley Ridley, Terry Godwin, and Mecole Hardman. Call it a hunch, but I believe Georgia will be OK.

From everything we’re hearing, Demetris Robertson has worked his you-know-what off and is ready to make the kind of impact most were expecting this time a year ago. And with the addition of Miami grad transfer Lawrence Cager, plus freshmen George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Makiya Tongue, there’s enough new talent to soften the losses the Bulldogs have been forced to endure.

Returnees Tyler Simmons, Kearis Jackson and Matt Landers will also figure prominently into the picture, although Landers must learn to become more consistent if he wants to receive more high-stakes opportunities. Coaches also want to see redshirt freshman Tommy Bush step up his game. But from a talent standpoint, there’s plenty of material at the position.

Offensive coordinator James Coley, we hear, WILL involve the tight ends more than we’ve seen. Whether or not that actually comes to fruition, we’ll see, although there’s no mistaking the enthusiasm new position coach Todd Hartley has brought to the group.

Speaking of coaches, look for new defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to be a bit more aggressive than his predecessor Mel Tucker.

Smart’s edict to create more havoc has been heard loud and clear by Lanning and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, and from what little birdies are saying, Georgia’s defense will be a bit more on the aggressive side, perhaps willing to take more defensive risks.

With a restocked core of outside linebackers, one that includes the likes of Brenton Cox, Adam Anderson, Azeez Ojulari, Robert Beal, Walter Grant, Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson, the Bulldogs feel they’ve got the talent and depth to get after opposing quarterbacks in waves.

The same is true for the defensive line, where the position has better depth than many give the Bulldogs credit for.

Keeping Jordan Davis healthy at nose will be huge, but with the return of David Marshall, Tyler Clark, and Malik Herring primed for career years, along with the returning Michael Barnett, Julian Rochester, Michail Carter, Devonte Wyatt, and Netori Johnson, there’s no shortage of numbers.

That doesn’t even include newcomers Tramel Walthour, Zion Logue, Bill Norton, Travon Walker, and Timon Mitchell, each of whom has been told to be ready to contribute this year.

Another reason for optimism is a deeper group of inside linebackers, highlighted by Monty Rice, Quay Walker, Tae Crowder, and Channing Tindall, with freshman Nakobe Dean primed for early PT.

In the secondary, Georgia loses Deandre Baker, but with new additions, has more overall athletes at the position than we’ve seen in several seasons.

Don’t worry about kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, although Smart does want to see more consistency from punter Jake Camarda.