UGASports - State of the Class Pt. 2: Examining UGA's WR, TE, and OL recruiting in 2021

State of the Class Pt. 2: Examining UGA's WR, TE, and OL recruiting in 2021
The August to December recruiting window has traditionally been one of the major keys in any cycle, as coaches make final in-person evaluations, prep to play host to top prospects, and put on a strong push ahead of the early Signing Period.
Of course, 2020 has been anything but traditional.
Still, the next few months do figure to be crucial in shaping the landscape of classes across the country.
Today, we dip into part two of our deep dive into where Georgia stands ahead of this key period, with a look at the State of the Class of 2021.
WIDE RECEIVER
After a massive haul at the position in the Class of 2020, the Bulldogs seem to be taking a measured approach at wide receiver. As with running back, it’s been tough sledding at times, however.
Currently, the Bulldogs hold a single commit at the spot, having flipped Cane Ridge (Tennessee) wideout Adonai Mitchell away from Ole Miss. While his stats (417 yards and five touchdowns in 2019) may not have Dawg fans drooling over the addition, his film showcases a long, agile receiver with the ability to convert short yardage receptions into much longer gains. At 6-foot-3, he’s also got the size necessary to clash with the ever-growing cornerbacks and safeties of the SEC. It seems fair to consider him a bit of an unfinished product at this point, given the limited sample size we’ve seen from him, but after taking six players to play in front of him last year, there should be ample time to flesh out the skill set and increase the production.
On the recruiting trail, major wants such as Mario Williams, Agiye Hall, Chris Hilton, Marcus Burke, Xavier Worthy, Malcolm Johnson, and Romello Brinson have pledged their services elsewhere. There is, however, some belief that Burke and perhaps even Worthy or Williams could be swayed down the line, especially if visits resume over the course of the planned season. Expect Georgia to push until the end for that group.
Of those still uncommitted, Athens Academy’s Deion Colzie and Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas are the two names that have seemed most consistently connected to the Bulldogs. Despite Colzie’s proximity to home, Georgia coaches seem a bit more invested elsewhere, however, with Thomas seemingly having gained steam as a result. With Thomas, however, the Bulldogs don’t seem to be as interested in his baseball aspirations as the likes of Notre Dame and Michigan, but they do have a great deal of familiarity on their side, thanks to Pace products Andrew Thomas, Trey Blount, and Jamaree Salyer. He’s also made clear that playing at home could be impactful in his recruitment.
For now, we expect they’ll push hard for a second receiver in this class, with an outside possibility of taking a third should the right opportunity arise.
TIGHT END
Not much to see here, thanks to the recent addition of Brock Bowers to the class. The Napa, California-based Rivals250 prospect was long circled atop Georgia’s board, and the persistence paid off. Todd Hartley making a couple of stops out west early on, and Bowers took an all important self-guided visit to Athens in mid-July that helped to ensure Georgia’s chances of overtaking Washington for his services.
In the mold of Isaac Nauta, Bowers is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end with versatility that could help him find a spot in the offense early in his career. He has a fantastic combination of solid hands, refined blocking, and the ability to play from the H-back spot that could make him a Swiss Army knife for Todd Monken’s offense.
He’s certainly shown that ability in California, posting almost 1100 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in his junior campaign while averaging almost 30 yard per catch.
The Bulldogs had the opportunity to take—or more persistently recruit—other talented players who showed interest, but they cast their lot with Bowers and ended up winning out for his services. Such being the case, we expect they’ll hold steady with a single commitment at the spot and let Hartley flex his ample recruiting skills elsewhere in 2021 and beyond.
OFFENSIVE LINE
In Matt Luke’s first go-round at recruiting on behalf of the Bulldogs, things have gone fairly swimmingly with three current commits, and the biggest fish left on the board still very much in play for Georgia.
In the group, Camden County’s Micah Morris and West Forsyth’s Dylan Fairchild are leading the way from the in-state perspective.
Morris is slated at offensive tackle, though he’d be plenty capable of moving inside if need be, and should be able to make an impact in Athens no matter where he ends up on the offensive front. At 6-foot-4, 335-pounds, there are flashes in his game of the immense power and thick build that made Georgia center Trey Hill such a coveted star in his high school days.
Fairchild, meanwhile, is a bit lighter at 295-pounds, but still ticks the measuring tape at 6-foot-4 and like Morris, seems to have no true position nailed down just yet. A state-champion wrestler with an undefeated season under his belt, he’s surprisingly light on his feet for a big man and more than possesses the ability to get upfield for blocks in the second level.
Away from home, the Bulldogs held the commitment of, lost the commitment of, and subsequently regained the commitment of Jared Wilson of another West Forsyth, this one in Clemmons, North Carolina. At 6-foot-3, 345-pounds, Wilson was originally Georgia’s first offensive line commit of the 2021 cycle before backing off the pledge and opting for the Tar Heels of North Carolina. That flipped commitment lasted almost four months, but the big man ended up following his heart back to Athens after seeing Matt Luke pick up where Sam Pittman left off in his recruitment. Of the group, he feels like the most natural fit at the guard position, and will likely begin his collegiate career there.
It’s all about the last spot, however, as the Bulldogs look to be taking only four players on the front in the class. For Luke, Smart, and the rest of the staff, that’s being held for the nation’s No. 2 player, Bleckley County offensive tackle Amarius Mims. A mammoth of a man at 6-foot-7 and 300-pounds, Mims has been the primary focus of Georgia’s offensive line recruiting since the page was turned to the Class of 2021, and it’s about much more than just size. He’s immensely powerful, moves his feet well, and is still coming into his own as a lineman, having spent his younger years playing tight end for the Royals.
For Georgia’s part, they have played host well over a dozen times throughout his recruitment and have also heavily utilized the efforts of five-star commit Brock Vandagriff. The massive tackle and the talented quarterback have forged a tight friendship, and the opportunity to play close to home is something that has seemed to hold appeal for Mims throughout. Still, until the hay is in the barn, Georgia coaches will anxiously await word, as Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide appear to be the strongest competition and were Mims’ favorite school growing up.
This one could come down to the wire, but Georgia’s efforts have put them in a great spot, and we like their chances to reel in the nation’s top tackle as of today.