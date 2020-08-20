UGASports - State of the Class Pt. 2: Examining UGA's WR, TE, and OL recruiting in 2021

The August to December recruiting window has traditionally been one of the major keys in any cycle, as coaches make final in-person evaluations, prep to play host to top prospects, and put on a strong push ahead of the early Signing Period. Of course, 2020 has been anything but traditional. Still, the next few months do figure to be crucial in shaping the landscape of classes across the country. Today, we dip into part two of our deep dive into where Georgia stands ahead of this key period, with a look at the State of the Class of 2021.

There's no doubt who the Bulldogs are targeting with their final spot on the offensive line. (Rivals.com)

WIDE RECEIVER

After a massive haul at the position in the Class of 2020, the Bulldogs seem to be taking a measured approach at wide receiver. As with running back, it’s been tough sledding at times, however. Currently, the Bulldogs hold a single commit at the spot, having flipped Cane Ridge (Tennessee) wideout Adonai Mitchell away from Ole Miss. While his stats (417 yards and five touchdowns in 2019) may not have Dawg fans drooling over the addition, his film showcases a long, agile receiver with the ability to convert short yardage receptions into much longer gains. At 6-foot-3, he’s also got the size necessary to clash with the ever-growing cornerbacks and safeties of the SEC. It seems fair to consider him a bit of an unfinished product at this point, given the limited sample size we’ve seen from him, but after taking six players to play in front of him last year, there should be ample time to flesh out the skill set and increase the production. On the recruiting trail, major wants such as Mario Williams, Agiye Hall, Chris Hilton, Marcus Burke, Xavier Worthy, Malcolm Johnson, and Romello Brinson have pledged their services elsewhere. There is, however, some belief that Burke and perhaps even Worthy or Williams could be swayed down the line, especially if visits resume over the course of the planned season. Expect Georgia to push until the end for that group. Of those still uncommitted, Athens Academy’s Deion Colzie and Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas are the two names that have seemed most consistently connected to the Bulldogs. Despite Colzie’s proximity to home, Georgia coaches seem a bit more invested elsewhere, however, with Thomas seemingly having gained steam as a result. With Thomas, however, the Bulldogs don’t seem to be as interested in his baseball aspirations as the likes of Notre Dame and Michigan, but they do have a great deal of familiarity on their side, thanks to Pace products Andrew Thomas, Trey Blount, and Jamaree Salyer. He’s also made clear that playing at home could be impactful in his recruitment. For now, we expect they’ll push hard for a second receiver in this class, with an outside possibility of taking a third should the right opportunity arise.



TIGHT END

Not much to see here, thanks to the recent addition of Brock Bowers to the class. The Napa, California-based Rivals250 prospect was long circled atop Georgia’s board, and the persistence paid off. Todd Hartley making a couple of stops out west early on, and Bowers took an all important self-guided visit to Athens in mid-July that helped to ensure Georgia’s chances of overtaking Washington for his services. In the mold of Isaac Nauta, Bowers is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end with versatility that could help him find a spot in the offense early in his career. He has a fantastic combination of solid hands, refined blocking, and the ability to play from the H-back spot that could make him a Swiss Army knife for Todd Monken’s offense. He’s certainly shown that ability in California, posting almost 1100 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in his junior campaign while averaging almost 30 yard per catch. The Bulldogs had the opportunity to take—or more persistently recruit—other talented players who showed interest, but they cast their lot with Bowers and ended up winning out for his services. Such being the case, we expect they’ll hold steady with a single commitment at the spot and let Hartley flex his ample recruiting skills elsewhere in 2021 and beyond. EXTRA READING - Brock Bowers to Georgia: What it means, what's next

OFFENSIVE LINE