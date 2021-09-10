Staff Predictions: UAB versus Georgia
Georgia is coming off a huge win over No. 3 Clemson. The Dawgs moved up to No. 2 in the polls and are expected to roll over UAB. But the Blazers are not your normal nonconference pushover.
Here are our staff predictions.
Patrick Garbin
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news