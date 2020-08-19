UGASports - Stadium capacity, ticket plan released

It's finally official. There will be fans for football games at Georgia this fall. On Wednesday, the university announced its ticket plan for the upcoming season, one which reflects a stadium capacity of 20-25 percent, as the UGA Athletics Association announced. Key points in the documents include: -- Top priority is maintaining safe and healthy campus atmosphere. -- Provide as many season ticket holders as possible the opportunity to attend, at minimum, one of the four home games. -- Specifics of the ticket distribution plan. -- Donors who have to opt out for this year will not be penalized, and will retain their seat location for 2021. -- Road game tickets will not be available, other than for the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville.

Ticket allocation process

...The 2020 football season has been altered to a 10-game conference-only schedule, including four home games vs Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt, operating at a reduced capacity for each game. As a result, we are offering single game tickets to provide as many opportunities to current Hartman Fund donors who are season ticket holders, the ability to enjoy Georgia Football home games this fall. ...Should you decide not to attend games this fall, your status as a season ticket holder will remain unchanged, and there will be an opportunity for refunds on previously paid Hartman Fund contributions, season tickets, and/or seatback purchases. You will be eligible to renew your previously established season ticket locations for the 2021 season regardless of your ticket buying decision for the modified 2020 season. ...Single tickets will cost $150/ticket per-game. This includes a $75 ticket price and a $75 contribution requirement. These costs will be deducted from any previously paid 2020 football season ticket payments and Hartman Fund contributions. All tickets allocated will include a seatback on each seat to help facilitate social distancing and enhance the experience for all attendees. All tickets will be delivered via mobile delivery. Ticket holders will be required to download their ticket(s) onto their smartphone for scanned entry on game day. Masks will be required to be worn when entering Sanford Stadium and while moving throughout the concourse. ...The number of games for which you are eligible to qualify will be based on your 2020 Hartman Fund annual giving level and/or involvement in the Magill Society. All donors who opt in will be prompted to fill out an application to request a four-ticket block to each and every game they want to attend. In order to maximize capacity, the socially-distanced model only allots for blocks of 4 seats. All 4 seats must be purchased by the same account.