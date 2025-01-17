Stacy Searels gives his take on Georgia's returning offensive linemen

“You know, the one thing you can say is size. They're big kids. They've been thrown in the fire, and they work extremely hard,” Searels told UGASports. “They all red-shirted. They are all red-shirted except Jahzare Jackson . We played him on the field goal team just because of his size. But they're all doing a good job. They're all developing. Thank God we've got enough players that we didn't have to throw a freshman in who's not ready to play yet. But these guys, when it's their turn, they will step up and be good players.”

Although position coach Stacy Searels has no idea how those battles will turn out, he likes what he’s seen from his younger proteges.

With four starters gone from last year’s starting offensive line, the competition to fill those rolls promises to be keen.

Jahzare Jackson: Jackson had dreams of being a professional basketball player. At 6-foot-10 and 348 pounds, Jackson has rubbed elbows with some of the game’s great. He played AAU ball with Bronny James and knows Bronny's more famous father, LeBron. But after not playing football since the eighth grade, Jackson decided to give it another shot and Georgia was happy to give him the opportunity.

Jackson ultimately played on the field goal team in all 13 games for Georgia. Athletes of Jackson’s size are rare, and the Bulldogs will do everything they can to help him make the switch a successful one.

Searels on Jackson: “I'm like, wow, if you're going to take a chance on something, this is it. He's a big athlete, great kid,” Searels said. “But his size is … I've never seen anybody this big. But he's learning. It is a big learning curve, but he's learning, getting better.”

Nyier Daniels: Daniels played in only one game against Tennessee Tech, as he spent most of the season working on his conditioning. At 6-8, he’s still listed at 365 pounds on the most recent roster allotted to the media.

Searels on Daniels: “He came in, got in our weight room, and lost the weight,” Searels said. “He shows flashes of being a really, really talented player. He’s got some twitchiness for his size.”

Marquise Easley: Easley appeared in just two games, Tennessee Tech and UMass. At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Easley comes from a solid high school program at Kankakee High in Peoria, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

Searels on Easley: “He’s a really tough kid,” Searels said. “He plays hard. He was physical in high school. He’s a fun kid to be around.”

Malachi Toliver: The former Cartersville native spent his redshirt season working at center for the Bulldogs. With Jared Wilson moving on to the NFL, he’s in line to be the No. 2 center this fall behind Drew Bobo.

Searels on Toliver: “He comes in, does a really good job,” Searels said. “He’s an extremely hard worker and wants to be good.”

Marcus Harrison: Harrison did not see any action after batting an ankle injury for much of the year. But at 6-8 and 335, the native of Buffalo, New York, is another big-body player for whom Searels has high hopes. He is expected to be able to take part in spring practice.

Searels on Harrison: “Jim McNally is a long-time NFL coach I’ve known. He was training him up there,” Searels said. “He texted me and said, ‘This kid is going to be an NFL player.’ I go up there to see this kid, and I’m like, wow. He’s a monster. The disappointing thing is he’s been hurt the whole time, so he has yet to see what he can do. But he’s getting back out and moving a little bit now.”

Michael Uini: Uini can play either tackle or guard and will have the opportunity to play both. At 6-7 and 325 pounds, he has great length and is one of the strongest young linemen on the team.

Searels on Uini: “I actually recruited at school when I was at the University of Texas. They told me about him. I went out and watched him work out in the spring. He’s a big kid, athletic kid, and can really run well,” Searels said. “We're excited about him. He's a kid who can play both positions, guard or tackle. All these kids, I think, have a bright future here.”

Daniel Calhoun: Calhoun played in three games, including the opener against Clemson. In fact, the 6-6, 350-pound lineman was listed as the top backup at right guard to Tate Ratledge.

Searels on Calhoun: “He’s done a good job,” Searels said. “He hasn’t played much this year but has worked. Daniel wants to be good. He works really hard at it.”

Bo Hughley and Jamal Meriweather: Hughley and Merriweather are both redshirt freshmen but that is not all they have in common.

Both came to Georgia at a bit light and have spent the last two seasons adding muscle and mass. Hughley currently plays tackle with Meriweather working at guard.

Searels on Hughley and Meriweather: “Jamal has really improved. He was a late take for us, but has done a good job,” Searels said. “He also got his weight up. He and Bo probably both got here at 265, but after working in our weight room. Now, they’re both up to over 300 pounds.”

Monroe Freeling: Freeling started the last six games at left tackle for Georgia. Although he struggled in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, it's expected the rising junior will once again be Georgia's anchor at the position next fall.

Searels on Freeling: "Monroe's another kid who came in this program, was probably about 280, now plays at about 315, 320. He's extremely athletic, works hard, and wants to be good," Searels said. "With his Mama being a yoga teacher, he's got flexibility. He's had a couple of times he's got rolled up, and I'm like, 'Oh, Lord. Oh, no. But he's flexible, so that's been good."

Earnest Greene III: After starting every game in 2023, Greene struggled with injuries, including one to his shoulder. Once healthy, he's expected to play a key role and likely start next fall.

Searels on Greene: "He's fought through some things that have limited him this year," Searels said. "Ernest is a great, talented kid. He's a good player. He'll be a good player for us."