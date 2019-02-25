As we continue our series taking a look at some key position battles for spring, we’ll examine a spot that’s been one of the most important since Kirby Smart took over as head coach of the Bulldogs – Star. This year, there’s no shortage of options. Redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson, senior Tyrique McGhee and Mark Webb are all thought to get looks, along with William Poole and perhaps early enrollee Tyrique Stevenson or Lewis Cine. McGhee has the most experience being that he’s been with the program for so long, but in a perfect world Smart would like someone with a bit more mass. It’s going to be interesting to see what Georgia’s head coach ultimately decides.

The Candidates

RS Freshman Divaad Wilson (6-0, 195): Wilson was already drawing raves before he tore his ACL early last year. Coaches love Wilson’s skill set in that he not only has the speed and agility to play corner, but he’s also a physical defensive back which is needed when it comes to playing the Star. Cleared in early November, Wilson finally saw his first action in the Sugar Bowl against Texas and by all accounts made an excellent account of himself, appearing ready to take the next step this spring. Senior Tyrique McGhee (5-10, 187): McGhee’s biggest advantage is that he knows the position and Georgia’s defensive system like the back of his hand. As a junior, McGhee started seven games at the position for the Bulldogs making 22 tackles with an interception and one tackle for loss. McGhee’s experience will ensure that he keeps getting plenty of looks at the position, it could well get to the point where Smart wants a more physical presence to hold the position down.

Prediction