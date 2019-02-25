Spring position battles: Star
As we continue our series taking a look at some key position battles for spring, we’ll examine a spot that’s been one of the most important since Kirby Smart took over as head coach of the Bulldogs – Star.
This year, there’s no shortage of options.
Redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson, senior Tyrique McGhee and Mark Webb are all thought to get looks, along with William Poole and perhaps early enrollee Tyrique Stevenson or Lewis Cine.
McGhee has the most experience being that he’s been with the program for so long, but in a perfect world Smart would like someone with a bit more mass.
It’s going to be interesting to see what Georgia’s head coach ultimately decides.
The Candidates
RS Freshman Divaad Wilson (6-0, 195): Wilson was already drawing raves before he tore his ACL early last year.
Coaches love Wilson’s skill set in that he not only has the speed and agility to play corner, but he’s also a physical defensive back which is needed when it comes to playing the Star.
Cleared in early November, Wilson finally saw his first action in the Sugar Bowl against Texas and by all accounts made an excellent account of himself, appearing ready to take the next step this spring.
Senior Tyrique McGhee (5-10, 187): McGhee’s biggest advantage is that he knows the position and Georgia’s defensive system like the back of his hand.
As a junior, McGhee started seven games at the position for the Bulldogs making 22 tackles with an interception and one tackle for loss.
McGhee’s experience will ensure that he keeps getting plenty of looks at the position, it could well get to the point where Smart wants a more physical presence to hold the position down.
Prediction
McGhee probably doesn’t get enough credit for the job he’s done since being in Athens, but perhaps he should.
Smart has given beat writers constant "atta-boys" in regards to McGhee, hailing his background at Peach County as one of the big reasons why.
There’s no question McGhee is a quality player who has meant a lot to the Bulldogs and chipped in with his share of big plays. Remember his interception on the game’s first play at Tennessee two years ago?
The problem is, there’s some pretty doggone good players nipping at McGhee’s heels.
We didn’t mention Webb when breaking down the candidates, but the junior will get some looks, along with safety and corner, where he could push for a starting job. William Poole opened at Star during last year’s G-Day game for those who might have forgot.
In certain situations, you’ll see outside linebacker Walter Grant line up at Star, and perhaps Otis Reese will get a look or two.
However, we mentioned Wilson for a reason, and that reason is the Miami native just seems to be that perfect combination of size, speed and versatility that Smart ultimately wants to play at Star.