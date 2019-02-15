Spring position battles: Right guard
With spring practice set to get underway next month, we thought it might be fun to take a closer look at some of the position battles we’ll be talking about in the weeks to come.
We’ll break down each position—returnees and newcomers—in the weeks to come. But today we thought we’d examine some of the specific battles to expect.
Today, we’ll take a look at right guard.
Ben Cleveland started the first four games before breaking his left fibula at Missouri. The injury opened the door for freshman Cade Mays, who started the next six games before an ankle injury sent the Knoxville native to the sideline.
Enter Trey Hill.
The true freshman from Houston County stepped in for Mays, and the Bulldogs' offensive line didn't miss beat as he held down the position for the final four games.
So, what’s next?
With the graduation of Lamont Gaillard, Hill is expected to slide over to center, leaving Cleveland and Mays as the top candidates to battle for the starting position at right guard.
The Candidates
Redshirt Junior Ben Cleveland (6-6, 340): Cleveland has started nine games over his two years since redshirting in 2016, and appeared to be on his way to a full season as the Bulldogs’ starter at right guard before breaking his left fibula against Missouri.
An ankle injury later confined Cleveland to his duties as a protector on punts. He's expected to be 100 percent once spring practice is underway.
Given Cleveland’s size, along with improved footwork and hands, the former Stephens County formed quite the early-season combo with right tackle Isaiah Wilson. But he needs to stay healthy and show last year’s streak of bad injury luck was only a fluke.
Assuming he does, Cleveland’s going to be hard to move—literally and figuratively—off Georgia’s starting offensive line.
Sophomore Cade Mays (6-6, 318): Mays lived up to his five-star billing as he slid in seamlessly to right guard after Cleveland went down. Georgia’s offense didn’t miss the proverbial beat, either.
Mays has a little bit of nasty in him that you love to see from an offensive lineman, and along with having a solid grasp of the fundamentals, it’s hard to be in a better position at right guard than Georgia finds itself in.
All teams should have such problems.
Prediction
This is one tough call.
As I mentioned above, Georgia would be good with either Cleveland or Mays manning the starting job at right guard.
But since we’ve got to pick one, let’s go with Cleveland, assuming he’s healthy.
Don’t feel badly for Mays. The sophomore can play either tackle or guard, and while Mays won’t be supplanting Andrew Thomas at left tackle or Wilson at right guard, his versatility ensures he’ll be called on in the event either player needs a rest.
Of course, there's always left guard.
Solomon Kindley is the incumbent starter, but knowing how Kirby Smart always talks about how Sam Pittman will play the “best five” when it comes to the offensive line, Mays certainly has the ability to push for that job, too.