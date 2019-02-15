With spring practice set to get underway next month, we thought it might be fun to take a closer look at some of the position battles we’ll be talking about in the weeks to come.

We’ll break down each position—returnees and newcomers—in the weeks to come. But today we thought we’d examine some of the specific battles to expect.

Today, we’ll take a look at right guard.

Ben Cleveland started the first four games before breaking his left fibula at Missouri. The injury opened the door for freshman Cade Mays, who started the next six games before an ankle injury sent the Knoxville native to the sideline.

Enter Trey Hill.

The true freshman from Houston County stepped in for Mays, and the Bulldogs' offensive line didn't miss beat as he held down the position for the final four games.

So, what’s next?

With the graduation of Lamont Gaillard, Hill is expected to slide over to center, leaving Cleveland and Mays as the top candidates to battle for the starting position at right guard.