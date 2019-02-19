As we continue our series on players in need of a strong spring to show coaches they're ready to take that next step, we'll flip over to the defensive side. Today's focus will be on Robert Beal Jr. Beal saw his first action as a collegian last year at outside linebacker. He had moments when he played very well before an undisclosed injury, believed to be a concussion, limited his play at the end of the year. Beal's healthy now, and will be in the thick of the competition for playing time. But with an influx at the position, what will his opportunities look like come fall?

Let's take a look.

Robert Beal Jr. Position Height/Weight Expectations Outside Linebacker 6-4/244 Although he saw his first collegiate action last fall, Beal, a redshirt sophomore, has logged virtually as much time on the practice field as any of Georgia's other outside linebackers but with the recent influx of talent may have to prove himself just a little bit more.

Beal redshirted as a true freshman in 2017 after signing with Georgia as a highly-regarded four-star out of Peachtree Ridge and IMG Academy. After taking a year to hone his craft, Beal played in 10 of Georgia's 14 games last year, totaling 15 tackles with four coming for loss, including a sack for a 12-yard loss at LSU. Ironically, Georgia's defeat in Baton Rouge turned out to be Beal's best game. Along with the sack, Beal was credited with a season-high four tackles and two quarterback pressures. He also forced a fumble on kickoff coverage for the Bulldogs in their win against Auburn.

Expectations

Beal played the Jack position for Georgia in 2018, where he spent most of the season listed as the third player on the depth chart behind D'Andre Walker and Brenton Cox. Walker has graduated, leaving Cox (it would appear) atop the depth chart heading into the start of spring practice. Beal's experience should give him ample opportunity to push for considerable playing time. But there will be some talented players looking to bump him out the way, including early enrollee Nolan Smith. Redshirt freshman Azeez Ojulari also made a big impression late in the year and in the Sugar Bowl loss to Texas. So it will be interesting to see what the pecking order at outside linebacker looks like once spring practice is complete.

Prediction