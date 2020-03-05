There’s nothing like a good quarterback competition to stoke interest in spring practice.

Although head coach Kirby Smart may ultimately rue the weekly questions, there’s going to be little he can to do keep media and fans alike from wondering who the next quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs will be.

During a question-and-answer session at Monday’s Macon Touchdown Club awards banquet, Smart told those in attendance that it will be an honest to goodness competition to fill in that tantalizing blank.

Does that mean that Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman isn’t the favorite? Of course, it doesn’t. But let's be honest.

We can’t imagine that Newman would have selected Georgia if he didn’t believe there wasn’t a pretty good chance he'd be under center when the Bulldogs kick off the 2020 season against Virginia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Obviously, Smart can’t come out and say that just yet. As surprising as it might be for Newman not to be The Man, it wouldn’t be fair to the three other scholarships already on campus—Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis, and Carson Beck—not to offer them every opportunity to win the job themselves.

That’s the way it should be.

Although smart money (no pun intended) will be on Newman to become Georgia’s starting quarterback in 2020, Bulldog coaches have no choice but to put all four contenders on an equal platform and let the results speak for themselves.

Of course, that won’t eliminate the speculation.

During his last meeting with beat writers, Smart admitted he and his staff had been keeping an eye on Newman, in case he decided to leave Wake Forest as a graduate transfer, in the event Jake Fromm did elect to leave Georgia a year early for the NFL.

“Jamie has been very mature about the process. These grad-transfers, No. 1, the fact they have graduated college—and he graduated from Wake Forest—these kids understand what they want. They're very driven in what they want,” Smart said back in February. “They’re not really into the whole recruiting process. He handled it that way and was very professional about it. We're looking forward to putting him to work and letting him go out and compete this spring.”

Newman, who completed over 60 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, also rushed for 574 yards and 11 scores.

Nevertheless, Smart appears to have made it clear that the starting quarterback job for Georgia will be determined by how each candidate performs on the field.