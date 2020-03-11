Spring Football Questions: How will Lanning utilize OLBs?
As we continue our series examining some of the bigger questions facing Georgia coaches this spring, let’s take a look at the outside linebackers.
The “problem,” if you want to call it that, isn’t a lack of personnel. On the contrary, the question is how will defensive coordinator and position coach Dan Lanning be able to use them all.
Depth, as you’ll see, is not a problem here.
We’ll start at Jack, where redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari has established himself as Georgia’s top all-around linebacker.
The Marietta native simply does everything well, whether it’s playing a key cog in Georgia’s run defense, or rushing the passer, as indicated by his team-best 5.5 sacks.
Backing him up, if you want to call it that, is sophomore Nolan Smith. The Savannah native enjoyed a splendid freshman campaign, and on most teams, would probably be the starter at the position.
In order to get both on the field, it wouldn’t come a huge surprise to see Smith get a look or two at Sam. Trouble is, there’s plenty of talent there, too.
Jermaine Johnson, who played extensively in all 14 games for the Bulldogs last season, could well wind up being the starter. But senior Walter Grant, who started three games last fall, and possibly Adam Anderson, will figure into the mix.
Anderson has primarily been a third-down specialist for the Bulldogs, but we’re told he has added a bit of weight and gotten stronger, which could lead to more early-down opportunities.
Either way, Georgia’s talent and depth at outside linebacker is some of the best in the SEC, giving Lanning multiple options to mix and match, depending on that particular game.
Let’s take a closer look at the candidates below:
Players to watch
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-3/240
|
One of four winners of the Coffee County Hustle award last spring.
Ojulari won two awards at the team’s post-season awards gala: Defensive Most Improved (co-winner) and Leon Farmer Strength & Conditioning Award after starting 13 of Georgia's 14 games.
His most impressive effort came in Georgia's win over Tennessee, against whom he recorded two of his sacks and was credited with an incredible 10 quarterback pressures against the Vols.
Was one of three captains for the Tennessee game, the first freshman under head coach Kirby Smart to do so.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Sophomore
|
6-3/235
|
Co-winner of the Defensive Newcomer of the Year Award
Smith played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, making 18 stops, including 2.5 sacks for 19 lost yards.
He also recorded 16 quarterback pressures, fourth-best total on the team while playing behind Ojulari at Jack.
The Savannah native is considered a future star at the position; don't be surprised if he's All-SEC before his career with the Bulldogs is done.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Notes
|
6-4/245
|
Played in 12 of 13 games last year with three starts at Sam.
Grant may not be the most spectacular player, but he is consistent, and that's why he's seen as much playing time at Sam as he has.
Grant only made seven tackles as a junior, but made a big impression on special team, ultimately earning Co-Most Improved Special Teams honors at the team's year-end banquet.
He also split time practicing at running back last spring, but never got into a game.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Senior
|
6-5/240
|
Started coming on toward the second half of last year.
Johnson played in all 14 games at Sam for the Bulldogs, making 20 tackles, including a couple of sacks.
He caused a key fumble in Georgia's win at Auburn, and finished the season with 12 quarterback pressures.
Four of those pressures came in the Bulldogs' win against Florida.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Junior
|
6-4/244
|
Beal originally put his name in the transfer portal, before changing his mind.
Injuries hampered Beal as a junior, and he got in only four games for the Bulldogs, finishing with eight tackles and just one quarterback pressure.
Although he's still got time to find a role, Beal won't be overtaking Ojulari or Smith at Jack.
His best career game came in 2018 at LSU when he recorded a sack and two quarterback pressures.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Junior
|
6-5/225
|
Recorded five pressures of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the SEC Championship.
Anderson saw action in all 14 games, finished with six tackles and 18 QB pressures (third-best on the team).
He recorded a pair of sacks, one against Murray State and another in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.
Anderson has basically been a third-down pass rusher from the Sam position, but don't be surprised if playing time increases as he gets stronger.
The Freshmen
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Freshman
|
6-2/235
|
Former 4-star was the nation's No. 39 prospect, according to Rivals.
Sherman won't arrive until May, with the rest of the freshman, and with the depth at outside linebacker, he could move inside for some snaps as well. Georgia lists him as an outside linebacker on the roster, but he can play multiple positions.
Sherman is considered an elite talent, and someone who will only get better with experience.
Look for Sherman to make a quick impact on special teams.