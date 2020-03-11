As we continue our series examining some of the bigger questions facing Georgia coaches this spring, let’s take a look at the outside linebackers.

The “problem,” if you want to call it that, isn’t a lack of personnel. On the contrary, the question is how will defensive coordinator and position coach Dan Lanning be able to use them all.

Depth, as you’ll see, is not a problem here.

We’ll start at Jack, where redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari has established himself as Georgia’s top all-around linebacker.

The Marietta native simply does everything well, whether it’s playing a key cog in Georgia’s run defense, or rushing the passer, as indicated by his team-best 5.5 sacks.

Backing him up, if you want to call it that, is sophomore Nolan Smith. The Savannah native enjoyed a splendid freshman campaign, and on most teams, would probably be the starter at the position.

In order to get both on the field, it wouldn’t come a huge surprise to see Smith get a look or two at Sam. Trouble is, there’s plenty of talent there, too.

Jermaine Johnson, who played extensively in all 14 games for the Bulldogs last season, could well wind up being the starter. But senior Walter Grant, who started three games last fall, and possibly Adam Anderson, will figure into the mix.

Anderson has primarily been a third-down specialist for the Bulldogs, but we’re told he has added a bit of weight and gotten stronger, which could lead to more early-down opportunities.

Either way, Georgia’s talent and depth at outside linebacker is some of the best in the SEC, giving Lanning multiple options to mix and match, depending on that particular game.

Let’s take a closer look at the candidates below: