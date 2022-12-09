The fact Georgia is facing Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl certainly comes as no surprise to Kirby Smart.

He always figured it would happen.

“I always knew that an opportunity to play them would probably come along but not knowing when it would happen, and it came to fruition this year,” Smart said during last Sunday’s teleconference to preview the game. “I’ve got a lot of respect for them, there’s a lot of their players we recruited and tried to sign, and I've enjoyed watching them mature and play for him and become really good football players. But it should be an electric matchup and electric atmosphere.”

It's a game that will come with specific sets of challenges.

From a pure talent standpoint, the Buckeyes are deep with weapons on both sides of the football that have the full attention of Smart and his staff.

As UGASports begins to look ahead to the big game on New Year’s Eve, let’s start by looking at five Bulldogs who will be in the spotlight.