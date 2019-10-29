News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 23:37:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Speculating Spots: Which WR/TE recruits are still in the mix?

Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Georgia's Class of 2020 is holding strong at the No. 5 spot in the nation, but there's still plenty of room for improvement.

Though the Bulldogs already hold commitments from three wide receivers (Marcus Rosemy, Justin Robinson, and Corey Wren), the Bulldogs continue to press for a couple of the nation's best.

In the pass-catching department, tight ends Darnell Washington and Theo Johnson have received top billing to this point, but Todd Hartley is still hedging his bets.

Let's review the options.

