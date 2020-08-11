UGASports - Special subscription offer for first responders and front line workers

I asked for this deal for our site, and we received permission to offer it network wide.

We know this pandemic is brutal on our front line workers and first responders. These folks put themselves in harm's way every day, and have not been able to rest while Covid-19 rages. So we want to offer them a small token of our esteem to use in their rare down time.

With or without games, we have a lot of news here at UGASports. Recruiting doesn’t stop. Player development doesn’t stop. Our analysis won't stop, nor will the DawgVent community.

To show our appreciation to those first responders, we are offering the first year of an annual subscription to UGASports.com for $25.00 (normally $99.95). If you are one of the first 300 to respond, you will also receive a free BreakingT.com gift code that can be used on any item on the site (up to $28.00 off).

All you have to do is email Radi Nabulsi, at radi@ugasports.com, with your full name, and your field (i.e. nurse, firefighter, EMT, law enforcement, etc.). Please title the subject line "Front Line Worker Subscription" or something like that. This is for new subscribers only. That's the rule.





** WE WILL RESPOND TO THE EMAIL WITH A PROMO CODE AND LINK. **





SPECIAL OFFER DETAILS:

WHO: First Responders/Front Line Workers (New Subscribers)

OFFER: Get the first year of a new annual subscription for $25.00 (normally $99.95).

BONUS: First 300 takers receive a free BreakingT.com gift code (valued at $28.00).

PROMO CODE: Email Radi Nabulsi at radi@ugasports.com with your name and field of work to get the private code



