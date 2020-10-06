UGASports - Southeast Spotlight: Ten prospects whose stock is on the rise

High school football games are being played now all over the southeast. Between the games themselves, practice evaluations and new film, plenty of new evaluations are being made. Here are 10 players from the Southeast whose stock is on the rise already this season. MORE: October decisions coming for these 10 Southeast prospects | SEC recruiting snapshot

When you hit play and watch the 2020 film of Arnold, it is easy to see why schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and others are still in pursuit. He is a versatile athlete that makes plays on both sides of the ball, and he plays with a flare, so he is fun to watch.

His future is expected to be on defense, and he is one who could project at cornerback, free safety or the STAR position. He has great length, he has flashed a nice burst this season, and he could continue to ascend up the rankings this fall.

Watching some early season tape on Burke, combined with his performance at the Rivals Camp Series earlier this year, a ranking of No. 239 in the Rivals250 looks to be too low. He is a big body with a large catch-radius, and he has shown the ability to get behind the secondary this season for the big play. The Florida commit will be evaluated in person later this season, but based on the early season film, he is working his way up the rankings.

Edwards hardly leaves the field for his high school team. Whatever you need him to do, he will. He gives it his all. The Georgia Tech commit leaves it all on the field and his performance this season has put him in the discussion for a star change. He is a field general that plays with great awareness and has a knack for coming up with the big play. Georgia Tech wants him at safety, and Edwards looks like he could be making an impact there this time next year.

Kollie is a two-way player for his high school team, but is an inside linebacker all the way on the next level. He makes some nice jump-cuts and runs with power on offense, but the Notre Dame commit is best on defense. Kollie makes it look easy a lot of times, and at times it doesn’t even look like he’s playing as hard as he could be.

As a linebacker, he really plays within himself. He reads his keys, identifies the ball and makes the play. He is ranked No. 18 in Tennessee, and he is likely to finish higher than that when rankings are updated.

JC Latham (Rivals.com)

The Alabama commit played his first games at offensive tackle last season. He is starting to settle in, and the four-star is going to be in that five-star discussion when that time comes. He is a very athletic offensive tackle with a great frame, and things are starting to come together for him this fall. He looks more comfortable early on, he is playing with more consistency, and he looks like he could be next in line to be an elite tackle to play in Tuscaloosa.

Lawson is a player we expected to see numerous times in the spring and summer to re-evaluate, but we had to wait until the 2020 season. He has not disappointed. Lawson is putting on a show weekly it seems, and not just on defense. The Alabama commit has made his fair share of plays on offense too. Lawson is flying to the ball, he is playing fast and he is playing violent. Lawson’s play to date definitely has him moving up. Now the question is, how high?

Lewis has really taken that next step at wide receiver. He has always had the length, and he is a fluid athlete, but he has gotten stronger, he is creating better separation, and he is making plays on the biggest stage this season. The Kentucky commit is having a big senior season, and when matched up against top defensive backs, he is performing at a high level. He is not a burner, but he is a big receiver using his size and wingspan to his advantage.

Phil Mafah (Rivals.com)

Mafah missed much of the 2019 season due to a collarbone injury, and when he returned late in the season, he wasn’t the same player. That injury completely healed and is out of Mafah’s mind this season, and he is playing like the player we expected him to be. The Clemson commit has had numerous big games against tough competition this season already. He is still running with the power and authority, but has run with better patience and decisiveness this fall. He will be a running back that could see the field early as a Tiger.

Meeks tore his ACL as a sophomore, he was not back 100% mentally as a junior, but the Alabama wide receiver is making big play after big play as a healthy senior. There are no thoughts about the injury anymore, and it is showing. Meeks got off to a hot start, he picked up an offer from Georgia, and he has since committed to the Bulldogs. He has become the go-to guy in the short, intermediate and deep passing game this fall. Meeks runs better than some expect, and he is a physical receiver with consistent hands.