News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 01:11:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Sooners commit Michael Henderson keeping Dawgs in the mix

Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Though he's been committed to Oklahoma for over nine months, 2020 athlete Michael Henderson managed to take an official visit to Athens for the game against Kentucky. The three-star, multi-position player from Ranchview High School in Texas left with a clear grasp on where things stand with the Bulldogs.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}