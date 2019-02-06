Ticker
football

Social Media reacts to commitment of George Pickens to UGA

Trent Smallwood • UGASports.com
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

On Wednesday morning, Georgia shocked the recruiting world when it flipped five-star receiver George Pickens from Auburn.

Here's how social media reacted to the big pickup for the Bulldogs.

Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson

  DB signee Tyrique Stevenson    

OLB signee Nolan Smith

TE signee Ryland Goede

Auburn signee Owen Papppe

Analyst and Others

