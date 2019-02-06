Social Media reacts to commitment of George Pickens to UGA
On Wednesday morning, Georgia shocked the recruiting world when it flipped five-star receiver George Pickens from Auburn.
Here's how social media reacted to the big pickup for the Bulldogs.
Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson
Welcome to the family, @geo_Thagoat . 🐾🤟🏾— Kearis Jackson (@king_kearis) February 6, 2019
DB signee Tyrique Stevenson
Welcome to the family 🗣💯.... let’s go win a natty now @geo_Thagoat— The Freak 7️⃣⚡️™️ (@dreamchaserTy10) February 6, 2019
OLB signee Nolan Smith
Welcome family 🐶🐶#godawgs https://t.co/uwbwLJmlcm— Nolan Smith II (@SmithNoland2) February 6, 2019
TE signee Ryland Goede
@geo_Thagoat congrats my guy! Welcome to the fam— Ryland Goede (@rylandgoede10) February 6, 2019
Auburn signee Owen Papppe
Analyst and Others
Sooooo #UGA signed the No. 1 player in Mississippi (at the time) the top 2 players in the state of Alabama, and the No. 1 player in the state of Florida? Wow— Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) February 6, 2019
#UGA went into the state of Alabama and landed the top two players in George Pickens and Clay Webb. Saban vs. Smart heating up even more #RivalsNSD— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 6, 2019
George Pickens to #UGA, the power of #Dawgs recruiting is ridiculous these days. Very impressive.— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) February 6, 2019
HUGE hit for Auburn. Pickens was the first commitment in the Tigers' 2019 class. Not a good start to NSD for Auburn. https://t.co/QbbNpoIq67— Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAURivals) February 6, 2019
A bad start for Auburn has gotten worse. George Pickens has just committed to Georgia. Gotta wait for that LOI to get in, but wowza.— Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) February 6, 2019
Another big flip and this one is a five-star https://t.co/pFMM9xR83T— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) February 6, 2019
Wow— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) February 6, 2019
Surprise of the day. 5-star WR George Pickens flips from #Auburn to #UGA https://t.co/qLvYtWlDrt
Georgia's pass offense got a HUGE upgrade in the 2019 class. Pickens is a 5-star receiver and Blaylock is outstanding. But the key to their class is QB Dwan Mathis. Kid might be my favorite QB in the class. Love his upside as a passer. https://t.co/wIObIpNjoT— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) February 6, 2019
Kirby is a recruiting beast. https://t.co/kFjc1bWvMp— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 6, 2019
A. Kirby Smart gifs are the best— Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) February 6, 2019
2. Georgia seriously just keeps signing mini NFL teams under him https://t.co/sl876W6you
It's like watching Luke vs. Vader in Return of the Jedi. https://t.co/f27I1LfqDs— Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) February 6, 2019