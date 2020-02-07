Anybody who has ever suffered a back injury can tell you how debilitating that can be.

Georgia pitcher C.J. Smith can certainly empathize.

Smith saw his season end in late April due to a back injury. But after not even picking up a baseball for what he figures was five months, he's back ready to go for the Bulldogs’ opening series next weekend against Richmond.

“I feel much better. I’m 100 percent and ready to get back out there,” said Smith, who will slot in the rotation behind Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox.

“I got a shot in my back earlier in the fall, and just rehabbed it out,” Smith said. “I’ve felt much better since.”

Missing out on last year’s SEC Tournament and subsequent Athens Regional was a tough pill for the Royston native.

“It was definitely tough, but very eye-opening for me,” Smith said. “I kind of took it for granted, being out here with the guys, so when it gets taken away from you and you have to sit up in the stands, that’s tough.”

A former two-way player, Smith amassed 27 at-bats last spring. But since suffering the injury, he'll focus solely on pitching moving forward.

He’s certainly had his moments.

Last year against LSU, Smith tossed six scoreless innings in a game eventually won by the Bulldogs 2-0. He later tossed a career-best seven innings of two-run ball to beat eventual national champion Vanderbilt, 8-3.

At 6-1 and 191, Smith may not throw quite as hard as Hancock and Wilcox, but he’s a three-pitch pitcher who’s consistently able to spot a 92-fastball and change-up while working both sides of the plate.

At 6-1 and 191, pitching coach Sean Kenny didn’t disagree with the notion that Smith’s approach to his craft is similar to that of another well-known lefty: former Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Tom Glavine.

“I would agree. I think that’s a great comparison. When he needs a big fastball it’s in there, when he needs to throw a change-up, he can. When he needs to move the fastball around, he can. I think that’s a great comparison,” Kenny said. “He pitches that way. I’m not sure if he would say that, but I bet he would. He just has a mature approach to baseball.”

Teammates apparently appreciate his relative wisdom.

“The guys call him grandpa," Kenny said. "He’s the guy you kind of look to make sure, hey, do you think we should do this? If C. J. says yes, you’re on the right track. If C. J. says no, you should probably think twice about it."

That’s how he goes about his business,” Kenny continued. “That’s how he is in the classroom, that’s how he is on the field. He’s got a very mature view of life for someone who’s as young as he is. He’s easy to coach, and that’s the best thing I can say about him.”

Smith likes the role he’s in.

Last year, Smith’s starts came primarily on Saturday, sandwiched in between Hancock and Wilcox. This spring, Smith is slated to go on Sunday, after the Bulldogs have run out both of their big guns.

“I’ve got the easy job,” Smith smiled. “They’ve got all the high expectations. I’ve just got to go out and throw strikes. And with this defense behind me, I’m not going to be lighting up the scoreboard like those guys throwing 100 mph. I’ll just go out, throw strikes, and whatever happens, happens.

“I’m enjoying it. Obviously, there’s some high standards throwing along with those two. It’s really fun to follow up with them.”