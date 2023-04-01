Kirby Smart confirmed a handful of injuries following Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium. Fortunately, the ones he mentioned were already known.

“I don’t think we lost anybody today,” Smart said. “We had some guys who were not able to scrimmage today, but we didn’t lose anybody within the scrimmage.”

Smart did offer updates on others that have already been reported, including defensive end Mykel Williams, who recently underwent surgery to repair a nagging foot injury.

“Mykel had a foot injury that bothered him all year. He did not get a new injury in practice; he had a continuation of a small sesamoid bone that Ron (Courson) felt that if he couldn’t handle it with maintenance, meaning treatment and getting better recovery, we would have the possibility of (surgery),” Smart said. “So, we decided to do that. He’ll be back running in June and working out, so it was more of a choice that he and his family made on the advice of the doctors, but not a true injury. It’s something that’s been nagging him. We wanted to clean it up for him and get him healthy.”

Smart also confirmed that Kendall Milton (hamstring) will miss the rest of the spring, and that fellow running back Daijun Edwards has also been dealing with a hamstring injury of his own.

Fortunately, it appears Edwards is about ready to get back on the field.

“He’s been in and out. He’s hitting some good miles per hour. He’s really close and might could have pushed it over the edge today, to go give us some more depth at back,” Smart said. “We didn’t do that, but hopefully after having days off Sunday and Monday, we’ll have him ready to go Tuesday.”

In other injury news:

…Smart said freshman wide receiver Anthony Evans has been dealing with a minor injury.

“Anthony Evans has been dealing with a little bit of an ankle sprain,” Smart said. “He went early in practice but didn't get to finish out. He didn't reinjure it, he's just got a nagging injury. But he's fast.”

…Transfer receiver RaRa Thomas has been dealing with a bone bruise.

“He missed one or two days, came back Thursday, and had a good practice Thursday,” Smart said. “He was catching his wind, and then he had a pretty good scrimmage today.