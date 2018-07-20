Kirby Smart has a different view on the NCAA’s new redshirt rule than perhaps many fans and folks in the media.

Under the new rule, freshmen are allowed to play in four games (including bowls and playoffs) and still redshirt, where in the past, appearing even in one game would cost an athlete that entire year of eligibility.

When first announced, many assumed schools would use the new rule as a means to strategically hold players back in an effort to strengthen particular positions for future years.

Smart said he doesn’t view it at that way at all.

“I think you guys are making way to big a deal about this redshirt rule, and here’s why. I don’t really have a philosophy. The guy can either play or he can’t. I think y’all think we sit around a table and go ‘well, we should wait and hold this guy because in four years . . . These kids these days, they can either play or they can’t play.”

Last year, five of the 25 players who made it to campus for Georgia’s 2017 signing class redshirted for the Bulldogs, although if the rule had been in effect last year, linebacker Jaden Hunter (who played in just one game), would be classified as a redshirt freshman instead of a sophomore this fall.

Holding players back who can help the team now doesn't serve any purpose, according to Smart.

“You want to develop them, you want to grow them, but by four years they’re either waiting to leave, they’re graduating, getting out of there or they’re possibly transferring,” he said. “So, if they can help your team now, you play them now. You don’t sit there and say well, he’s going to better his fifth year if he redshirts. Think about redshirt seniors, and tell me how many redshirt seniors have really been effective, played a lot, played major roles on teams. They really don’t.”

A closer look reveals there are exceptions.

John Atkins and Davin Bellamy were fifth-year seniors who started for Georgia last fall and seemed to break the mold. However, Smart maintains he’s only going to be looking at the new redshirt rule as added leeway when it comes to deciding whether or not to hold players back who are not quite ready to contribute.

“All it does is give you the luxury of saying OK, I can play this guy and then decide, if he only plays four games, if he should redshirt or not. So, this is not a major factor for us. Most of these kids, they’ll graduate and they’ll leave, or they’ll stay and play it out,” Smart said. “It’s not like back when you had Knowshon Moreno and he didn’t play, he redshirted and he was gone. Well, you should have played him. You didn’t get as many years out of him anyway, so we’re not making a big deal out of this. We’re looking at our team game by game, what gives us the best chance to win.”

Defensive back J.R. Reed was asked what he thought of the new rule.

A transfer from Tulsa, Reed had to sit due to the NCAA’s transfer rule, but said it would probably just depend on the individual, when it comes to taking advantage of any opportunity to play and keep your year of eligibility.

“Honestly, I liked redshirting, I don’t know how it’s going to play for other guys,” Reed said. “I guess you can see how it pans out, but it’s good to get some young guys in there, to get a feel, but not burn their redshirt, get some playing time under their belt.”

Whichever way schools elect to utilize the rule, Smart feels it’s good for college football.

“I think it gives everybody a little more depth. The fact the NCAA allows you now to bring 110 to camp instead of 105, helps. What do the five extra players matter? They matter because you’ve got more depth, you’ve got maybe two extra O-linemen, one extra receiver, so you’ve got extra legs and you’re able to develop those players by doing more reps,” Smart said.

“Flip that over to the redshirt rule, now you’ve got more guys developed ready to play. Towards the end of the season, I go back to last year, we had a couple of guys injured and out for games. When that happens, you’ve got the luxury of adding a kid you’d [otherwise] have to make a tough decision on, whether to burn his redshirt. Now, you’ve got the luxury of having some games available to play him.”