UGASports - Smart opines on Carson Beck

JT Daniels is not the only newcomer at quarterback Georgia fans have wondered about. The same can be said for freshman Carson Beck.

Like Daniels, Beck has yet to see the field for the Bulldogs, a storyline that has sparked curiosity in light of the team’s struggles at the position.

During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, head coach Kirby Smart was asked specifically about the Jacksonville native by a reporter from that city, who wanted to know what explained Beck’s “lack of consideration in the quarterback pecking order and overall development so far."

"Well, I would disagree with that, because he's been considered,” Smart shot back. “He has not gotten a ton of reps since the season started. It's hard to prepare a number of quarterbacks, and you have to prepare the guys you've got an opportunity to.”

Prior to this week, as with Daniels, Beck has seen most of his work with the Bulldogs’ third- and scout-team units.

“We thought he got a lot more reps in fall camp, and we think he's going to be a really good player. But I think if you look across the country, it's hard to prepare more than two people for the week of a game. It's easy to rep a lot of guys in off weeks,” Smart said. “It's easy to rep a lot of guys in camp, but we have had a lot of guys to rep. He got a lot of work early in camp, and will continue to get a lot of work this week in the coming weeks."

Smart was then asked a follow-up question concerning whether or not he was happy with Beck’s overall progress.

His response was a bit strange.

“No, I think you're saying that; I'm not saying that. Again, I think he's growing, getting better, which is what we challenge every player to do in our program. You want to get better,” Smart said. “We've got a lot of freshmen on our team that maybe haven't gotten the opportunity to play, and you're only able to put 11 out there, the last time I checked.

“So we try to put the ones out there that give us the best opportunity to win, but what we think we do better is, we really plot and plan how we develop a guy and how he gets reps and how he gets work to grow as a player.”