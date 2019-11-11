Smart on flipping George Pickens, previews Auburn (FULL PRESS CONFERENCE)
0:03 – Opening—V-Day, Auburn—comments
1:58 – Blocking changes week-to-week
2:59 – Uniqueness of Auburn’s offense
4:08 – What about this defense stands out?
5:37 – Youthfulness of defense and its staff
6:53 – AU’s Derrick Brown
7:25 – Atmosphere of Jordan-Hare Stadium
8:24 – Lawrence Cager and Trey Hill injury updates
8:42 – On Dan Lanning
10:11 – Limiting AU’s Anthony Schwartz
11:18 – LeCounte’s development over last couple of years
12:15 – Making Auburn’s offense one-dimensional
13:21 – On George Pickens
14:03 – In-state recruiting decision-making
15:09 – “Complimentary” football at UGA
16:22 – “Back” story on Pickens
17:25 – Playing Auburn in November