Kirby Smart confirmed UGASports report on Monday that freshman tight end Luke Ford is back home in Illinois but is expected to return to the team on Dec. 26.

"That's true. Luke is in Illinois," Smart said. "He's home right now, and we're expecting Luke to return right after Christmas and practice with us here and then go to the bowl game."

On Sunday, Ford's father Tim Ford told UGASports that his son was remaining home through the Christmas Holidays.

Ford has seen considerable action on offensive and special teams backing up Isaac Nauta and Charlie Woerner, seeing action in 10 games for the Bulldogs with one reception for four yards.

The Carterville, Illinois native was a former four-star performer when he signed with the Bulldogs last February. He was the nation's top-ranked tight end according to Rivals



