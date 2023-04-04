In assessing the competition currently taking place at cornerback, Kirby Smart compares it to what he’s looking for at quarterback.

The player who makes the fewest mistakes is the one who’s going to find himself on the field.

When addressing his quarterbacks, Smart cited “decision making” as being his No. 1 criteria for determining who ultimately will be the starter when the Bulldogs open their season against Tennessee Martin.

At corner, whoever starts will be the two players who give up the fewest explosive plays.

“It is very similar to the three quarterbacks. All three have flashed, but who’s going to be the best after the next 26 practices we have, and I don’t know if we’re ready to say that yet,” Smart said. “They’ve all had moments of success and they’ve all had moments of failure. Even today, a couple of those guys had picks and big plays, but they also gave up some plays.”

When talking about the position following Saturday’s scrimmage, Smart mentioned five names competing for the two starting jobs.

The most experienced is junior Kamari Lassiter, who started all 15 games last year opposite Kelee Ringo. In 2022, it was Ringo who received most of the attention, but now that onus falls on Lassister, who made 38 tackles with four pass breakups.

“I would say that Kamari has played well, he’s ahead, but not where he needs to be,” Smart said. “I want him to continue to grow and get better, but the steps he’s taken have been with leadership, toughness, and showing people how to practice.”

During an earlier interview, Lassiter joked it’s a weird feeling knowing he’s now the dean in the defensive back room.

"When you really think about it, it’s kind of crazy," Lassiter said. "It just feels like yesterday I was coming in and I was a new guy on the block, just learning. Now I’m going into my third year. We’ve got some younger guys that are looking up to us to lead the way. It’s kind of crazy."

Four underclassmen are apparently the top names in competition, which Smart said is wide open.

The group includes sophomore Daylen Everette, redshirt sophomore Nyland Green, redshirt freshman Julian Humphrey, and true freshman AJ Harris, already on campus as an early enrollee.

“It’s really an open competition, those guys are rolling through there, Daylen, Nyland, Julian, AJ Harris, so we’re trying to figure out who’s going to play the best, who’s going to match up with guys,” Smart said. “A lot of it is not just who can make plays, but who isn’t going to give up explosive plays. Our defense is going to allow us to stop the run and do a lot of things, but who’s not going to give up plays on the perimeter?”

That’s where Lassiter hopes his experience can help. His advice to the group has been simple.

"Really, just approach every day the same way with the same motivation, the same tenacity that you did your first day, whenever you were trying to get a starting spot," Lassiter said. "I’m just trying to bring young guys along. Everybody’s going to make mistakes, but it’s how you learn from those mistakes and don’t make the same mistake twice."