The Georgia Bulldogs had six early enrollees for the CLass of 2023 report to campus today to start practicing with the team. Three more will arrive over the coming 48 hours.

The freshmen have enrolled and can take part in Georgia's bowl practices - at least the ones held on campus.

The newcomers will have to go through the NCAA-mandated acclimation period of just wearing helmets and later on shells before moving to full pads.