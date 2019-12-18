THE SITUATION: Wide receiver Arian Smith announced his intentions to sign with Georgia on Wednesday after a recruitment that involved Florida, Oklahoma and others in addition to the Bulldogs. A two-sport athlete Smith considered the track and football program at all of his options before making the call for UGA.





IN HIS COACH”S WORDS: "Speed you can’t coach. Better athlete than you expect for a “track guy." Big hands and long. Pushing 6’2. He's learning route tree, but is a good enough athlete to get in and out of breaks. Natural pass catcher. He just needs more time on the jugs catching balls." --Lakeland offensive coordinator Will Bahler





HOW IT HELPS GEORGIA:

One of the fastest players in the 2020 class, Smith will arrive in Athens with massive upside and a desire to compete in track in addition to football. Smith’s sprinter speed is something that can’t be coached, so the Georgia’s main task will be to pair his raw ability with polished route running.

Smith developed a lot from a technical standpoint after transferring to Lakeland (Fla.) High School prior to his senior season, but he remains a bit of a project. That said, there’s no denying the upside. He;’s ranked in the Rivals250 for a reason, after all, so Smith could be an All-SEC level contributor down the road. You can never have too much speed, and it seems as though Kirby Smart is acutely aware of that.



