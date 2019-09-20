WASHINGTON, D.C. - Five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman isn't short for words, which bodes well for his future plans of potentially being a pastor. But he's also not short on loyalty. He made that clear when talking about his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

"No, never (second thoughts). I committed early for a reason, to just get it done and focus on my senior season. I mean, because I want to be somewhere I can be pressured," Sherman said. "Pressure's applied upon myself, and just to have a great defender, such as our linebackers Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson—those type of dudes, you know what I'm saying?

"If I want to play, if I want to start, if I want to be who I am to contribute to that team, I know I got to step out of my comfort zone. I know I got to shut that pressure and make myself into a diamond. I got to do that, and then, I don't want to just go somewhere to be the man of the team, and I don't face adversity at all. I realize adversity can be my worst and best friend at the same time. It can build me or break me down at the same time. It's just how I adapt to it and how I look at it."

That doesn't mean he's not hearing from opposing schools, but it's all falling on deaf ears, even as the Bulldogs have shifted their focus to their season and uncommitted recruits.