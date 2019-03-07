NOTE: With heavy rains expected on Sunday, there’s a chance Saturday may be another double header. According to head coach Scott Stricklin, a final decision will come Friday.

During Scott Stricklin’s end of fall exit interview with shortstop Cam Shepherd, the two discussed a number of topics pertaining to Georgia’s upcoming baseball campaign.

Among them, Stricklin’s plan for a leadoff hitter.

Different names were mentioned: Tucker Bradley, Tucker Maxwell, C.J. Smith—three no doubt worthy candidates, prototypical leadoff hitters who can run and bunt with the ability to get on base in different ways.

That’s when Shepherd spoke up.

“What about me?” Stricklin recalled, noting his initial surprise. "I looked up at him, and asked, 'Do you want to do that?' I almost thought he didn’t want to, but he said yeah. I’ve led off before, I’m all for it.”

Shepherd smiled as he remembered the conversation with his head coach.

“I hit leadoff all high school so, he talked about where I was going to hit in the lineup. He wasn’t really sure, but I told him if that was something he was interested in, I was cool with that, too,” Shepherd said. “I think he was surprised when I told him that, but I think it’s worked out pretty good. I get a few walks.”

Considering he's reached base in all 13 games, it certainly appears that the right choice was made.

Shepherd has thrived in the leadoff role for the ninth-ranked Bulldogs (11-2), batting .333 with one homer and 11 RBI, while leading the team in runs scored with 16 and walks with 14 (tying him for first in the SEC).

“You start looking at the numbers, and his on-base percentage—it all fits. He’s not necessarily a base-stealer, but he gets on base and gives you really good at bats,” Stricklin said. “So, we talked more and more about it. We talked about it as a staff and then I kind of made sure with him that he was good with it, because when you’ve got one of your best players, you want to make sure they feel good about what they're doing. He’s a team guy, and at the end of the day, he was like, 'Yeah Coach, I’m all for it. If that’s what you want me to do, I’ll do it.'”

Shepherd said he feels his patience at the plate makes him the perfect man for the job.

“I feel like I’m looking for a certain pitch and if I’m not getting it, I’m not chasing things out of the zone for the most part,” he said. “I’m just sticking to my approach, working the count, getting as many pitches as I can for the guys behind me. That’s the job of a leadoff man, and it’s kind of how I hit no matter where I am in the lineup.”

Stricklin obviously likes what he’s seen.

Shepherd has started and hit leadoff in all 13 of Georgia’s games, extending his current streak of starts to 130 straight since playing for the Bulldogs as a freshman in 2017.

“He just gives you a really good at-bat at the beginning of the game. He’ll take a walk. He’ll drive a ball in the gaps, so you’ve got to be careful,” Stricklin said. “It’s worked out so far.”

