Seven transfers join baseball program

Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin knew he and his staff would need to add some transfers to fill out the roster for the 2023 campaign.

That’s just what he’s been able to do.

Stricklin confirmed Monday the signing of seven newcomers (five through the transfer portal and two from junior college), which he hopes will further strengthen next year's squad.

Topping the list is Polk State College shortstop Dakota Harris, the NJCAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Harris boasted a .973 fielding percentage and committed just four errors in 150 chances as a sophomore. Harris also helped the Eagles turn 28 double plays this past season.

A first-team All-Suncoast Conference selection, Harris was named the Suncoast Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row in 2022. He was also named FCSAA Defensive Player of the Year.

He can also swing the bat. Harris batted .347 with five home runs, 36 RBI, and 15 stolen bases, despite tweaking his hamstring 10 games into the season Harris wrapped up summer ball in the Cape Cod League as a member of the Bourne Braves.

“He’s a really good player, he’s a switch hitter and has some power,” Stricklin said. “He won the gold glove in junior college, so he’s just a really, really good player. He checks all the boxes. We’re really excited to get Dakota.”

Harris was originally committed to SEC rival Tennessee, but after the Vols received a commitment from touted Kansas transfer Maui Ahuna, the Florida native turned to the Bulldogs, who told UGASports that Georgia wsalways in his top two.

“It was more of a … just a fair shot at competing at Georgia and having the opportunity to play shortstop. It didn’t seem that was the case at Tennessee anymore with what they had done,” Harris said. “Obviously they’ve (Tennessee) got a great team, but it was just the best thing for my career.”

The Bulldogs were obviously more than happy to get another crack at Harris, who stole 22 bases his freshman year.

Harris is not the only middle infielder transferring to Georgia.

Former Yale shortstop Mason LaPlante (.281-2-16, 19-21 stolen bases) also joins the fold, as does former Samford infielder Will David (.303-5-29).

“Obviously, Mason is a really intelligent kid but also a very steady infielder. He played second at Yale, but we think we can play anywhere on the field. He can steal some bases, too, sure handed and very confident, too,” Stricklin said. “We’re needing to replace the whole left side of our infield and we needed to make sure we created not only some depth but some competition. He and Dakota are both Division I shortstops, but we also need a third baseman. Will David, same thing. He actually started his career as a utility guy doing some catching, but he can play anywhere on the field, including the last few years at Samford at third.”

The Bulldogs also inked a trio of transfer relievers with closing experience in Wofford’s Daltan Rhadans and Zach DeVito of Tulane, and Elon’s Kyle Greenler.

A sidearmer, Rhadans went 7-4 for the Terriers with a 3.72 ERA and 10 saves while Devito saved nine games with 40 strikeouts in 24.2 innings with an ERA of 4.01. Greenler also brings experience.

“Dalton throws nothing but strikes and it’s all from down under. He had 79 strikeouts and just 13 walks last year, and the last two years has been just phenomenal for Wofford,” Stricklin said. “(DeVito) has a power arm, it’s in the mid-90s with a power slider. He’s your prototypical closer type kid, but his stuff, who knows, could make him a candidate to start.”

Greenler (four saves) also has closing experience.

“He was their go-to guy out of the bullpen, but he could be a starter as well,” Stricklin said. “He’s got really good stuff. He’s 90-93, throws three pitches for strikes and was the guy Elon gave the ball to when things were tight.”

Lastly, Stricklin announced the signing of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College right-hander Pace Mercer, who last year went 2-4 with seven saves, an ERA of 4.26 and 33 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.

NOTES: Stricklin told UGASports that as of this time he expects veteran centerfielder Ben Anderson (.274-9-34) to return to the team for his final year of eligibility. Stricklin said it also appears that outfielder Connor Tate (.345-13-58) could also return.