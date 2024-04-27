Day 3 of the NFL Draft is typically where teams typically go about the business of finding the “best player available.”

Regarding Sedrick Van Pran, the Buffalo Bills obviously feel the former Georgia center is a perfect fit.

The Bills selected Van Pran with the 141st pick of the fifth round in Saturday’s final day of the NFL Draft.

He becomes the seventh Bulldog selected thus far, joining tight end Brock Bowers (first round, Las Vegas), offensive lineman Amarius Mims (first round, Cincinnati), wide receiver Ladd McConkey (second round, Los Angeles Chargers), safety Javon Bullard (second round, Green Bay), Kamari Lassiter (second round, Houston), and safety Tykee Smith (third round, Tampa Bay).

A three-year starter for the Bulldogs, Van Pran earned first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American honors. He also earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, signifying the best blocker in the SEC.

During his Georgia career, Van Pran became one of the key leaders, not just on the offensive line, but for the entire team.

Last year, Van Pran was part of an offensive line that ranked first in the SEC and seventh nationally in sacks allowed (0.93). He helped Georgia’s offense finish second in the SEC and fifth in the nation in total offense (496.5), offensive passing efficiency (168.21), and scoring offense (40.1).

More to come.