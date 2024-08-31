Highlight plays by a shuffled Georgia secondary bookended the Bulldogs' 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson.

Clemson's first drive of the game ended when freshman safety KJ Bolden made a nice tackle in space. In the fourth quarter, junior safety Malaki Starks put the game on ice with an acrobatic interception reminiscent of his collegiate debut two years ago against Oregon.

That duo, an All-American junior and a freshman in his first collegiate game, were at the centerpiece of a change in Georgia's original plan for the secondary.

Probable starter Joenel Aguero missed the opener with an injury. He has dealt with the muscle pull since last Saturday.

"We're all messed up because now we're having to not move one person in his spot, we're having to move Malaki, then Dan (Jackson), then KJ," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "It was really scary because we didn't have the volume of reps with that makeup, so then we tried to go with JaCorey (Thomas) some, but every time JaCorey was in Malaki had to play over here and Dan had to over here. Then when Malaki went in, Dan jumped over here and KJ went over here. They did a tremendous job of knowing what to do from three different positions."

Bolden made the whole move work.

In his first career game, Bolden played the lion's share of snaps at safety along with the veteran Jackson.

Bolden finished tied for second on the team with four tackles in his debut, including the one to stop Clemson on its initial third down.

"I think his ability to take adjustments on the fly," Starks said of what impressed him most about Bolden. "When we come back to the sideline, we talk about adjustments and stuff. Just him being able to communicate well, because when you come in as a freshman, it’s crazy. But I can look back and talk to him, like hey, if they go here, you’re going to do this, I’m going to go there. He got it. Just his abillity to learn and just play. He plays very fast, very physical. He plays very fearless and I like that about him."

Starks had an impressive game in his own right.

He played extensively at star (nickel), something he said he has worked on going back to last season. Starks said he likes playing star because it allows other players, like Bolden, to get on the field at safety.

"I think it just creates value for myself," Starks said. "I’m able to help the team out. When I go to nickel, some other people can come in at safety or whatever the case may be and just help the defense out."

Starks' impressive day finished with the interception that Smart called "maybe one of the best defensive football plays I've ever seen live in person." The play came with Starks once again lined up at star in man coverage.

"Just kind of the set they were in, we ran through it throughout the week," Starks said. "It was third down, so I thought I knew it was coming. I was kind of running with him and his tempo started to change, so I knew the ball was coming. I really just wanted to get in phase and look and lean. I saw the ball coming. I kind of lost it in the light for a second, so I kind of waited to jump so I didn’t jump too early. I still think I did. It was an amazing catch. I was happy I was in a position to do it."