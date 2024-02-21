Georgia’s second-half struggles have been well-documented.

Over the Bulldogs’ six-game losing streak, three of those defeats--at home to Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida--came after leading at the half.

This was once again the position Georgia found itself in at Vanderbilt. This time, however, the Bulldogs found some answers, cruising past Vanderbilt Wednesday night in Nashville, 76-64.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Georgia, which won for the first time since defeating LSU on January 24.

“I would argue it was our best performance of the year. You can go back to our South Carolina win on the road, and I’m not sure all of us played well,” head coach Mike White said. “This is the first time all year where everyone that played, played well. The way we shared it, the way we moved. We didn’t shoot it great, but we made some shots. But overall, our demeanor, our consistency, our mental toughness, and our selflessness were as good as it’s been all year.”

That was certainly true in the second half, which saw the Bulldogs commit just four turnovers while avoiding any significant scoring droughts and defending more to White’s liking.

“We executed at a really high level in the half-court and did a pretty good job screening, cutting, and playing with great composure,” White said. “Playing on the road in the SEC, we valued the basketball at a high level in the second half.”