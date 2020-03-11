Junior Rayshaun Hammonds said the goal is simple for Georgia in Wednesday’s opening round of the SEC Tournament against Ole Miss.

Certainly, the Bulldogs (15-16) would love to knock off the Rebels (15-16) and advance to the second round. But even bigger than that, Hammonds said, is for he and his teammates to enjoy the moment.

“"We’re just going to come out and play our game and have fun with it,” he said. “Now isn’t the time to lose, because we’re trying to make something big. That’s our main focus.”

Tip-off at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville is set for 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be shown live on the SEC Network. Wednesday’s winner takes on Florida in Thursday’s second round.

For the Bulldogs, it’s one-shot redemption for what’s been a season chock full of inconsistencies for what’s been one of the youngest teams in the SEC with 10 newcomers, including nine true freshmen.

There have some big moments. A road win at then-No. 9 Memphis, along with a home victory over Auburn, certainly qualify as highlights.

Unfortunately, it’s the losses that many will remember the most, including five after the team had built double-digit leads. Other games, like Saturday’s 94-64 loss to LSU in the regular-season finale, have been downright ugly.

“When we play to the level we should, we play to a max level, but when we play bad, we play very, very bad,” freshman Anthony Edwards said.

It’s that kind of inconsistency that makes Wednesday’s game difficult to predict.

“Sometimes we get a defeatist mindset, a little too quick. I would say we let disappointment turn into discouragement. Sometimes when we get discouraged or we feel like we're failing and we get quiet,” Crean said. “The other day I think that happened to us. That's maturity. It's not necessarily immaturity, as much as we haven't grown into it. So, immaturity is when you're silly, when you're not trying, but growing into maturity is where we're at.”

Whether or not the Bulldogs have enough to make an expected run throughout the SEC remains to be seen.

But Crean remains hopeful.

“I think their fighting spirit and attitude are very good going into it,” he said. “What we've got to do is be able to have more resolve when it's not going well for us. That's what happened the other day.”