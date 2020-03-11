SEC Tournament Preview: Bulldogs just want to have fun
Georgia vs. Ole Miss
WHEN: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
RECORDS: Georgia 15-16; Ole Miss 15-16
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Andy Kennedy, John Sunvold); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie).
Junior Rayshaun Hammonds said the goal is simple for Georgia in Wednesday’s opening round of the SEC Tournament against Ole Miss.
Certainly, the Bulldogs (15-16) would love to knock off the Rebels (15-16) and advance to the second round. But even bigger than that, Hammonds said, is for he and his teammates to enjoy the moment.
“"We’re just going to come out and play our game and have fun with it,” he said. “Now isn’t the time to lose, because we’re trying to make something big. That’s our main focus.”
Tip-off at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville is set for 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be shown live on the SEC Network. Wednesday’s winner takes on Florida in Thursday’s second round.
For the Bulldogs, it’s one-shot redemption for what’s been a season chock full of inconsistencies for what’s been one of the youngest teams in the SEC with 10 newcomers, including nine true freshmen.
There have some big moments. A road win at then-No. 9 Memphis, along with a home victory over Auburn, certainly qualify as highlights.
Unfortunately, it’s the losses that many will remember the most, including five after the team had built double-digit leads. Other games, like Saturday’s 94-64 loss to LSU in the regular-season finale, have been downright ugly.
“When we play to the level we should, we play to a max level, but when we play bad, we play very, very bad,” freshman Anthony Edwards said.
It’s that kind of inconsistency that makes Wednesday’s game difficult to predict.
“Sometimes we get a defeatist mindset, a little too quick. I would say we let disappointment turn into discouragement. Sometimes when we get discouraged or we feel like we're failing and we get quiet,” Crean said. “The other day I think that happened to us. That's maturity. It's not necessarily immaturity, as much as we haven't grown into it. So, immaturity is when you're silly, when you're not trying, but growing into maturity is where we're at.”
Whether or not the Bulldogs have enough to make an expected run throughout the SEC remains to be seen.
But Crean remains hopeful.
“I think their fighting spirit and attitude are very good going into it,” he said. “What we've got to do is be able to have more resolve when it's not going well for us. That's what happened the other day.”
|Name
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Stats
|
Jordan Harris
|
Senior
|
6-5/195
|
6.5 ppg/3.9 rpg
|
Anthony Edwards
|
Freshman
|
6-5/225
|
19.5 ppg/5.3 rpg
|
Toumani Camara
|
Freshman
|
6-8/220
|
6.5 ppg/4.4 rpg
|
Sahvir Wheeler
|
Freshman
|
5-10/180
|
8.8 ppg/2.4 rpg
|
Rayshaun Hammonds
|
Sophomore
|
6-9/235
|
12.6 ppg/7.3 rpg
|Name
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Stats
|
Blake Hinson
|
Sophomore
|
6-7/229
|
10.2 ppg/4.7 rpg
|
Devontae Shuler
|
Junior
|
6-2/190
|
11.5 ppg/4,5 rpg
|
Khadim Sy
|
Junior
|
6-10/240
|
9.1 ppg/5.4 rpg
|
Breein Tyree
|
Senior
|
6-2/195
|
19.7 ppg/3.7 rpg
|
KJ Buffen
|
Sophomore
|
6-7/226
|
10.1 ppg/6.1 rpg
Bulldogs have been educated about Coronavirus threat
Crean said steps have been taken to educate his players about novel coronavirus (COVID-19) now making inroads in the United States, including a documented case in Nashville, site of the SEC Tournament.
“You just try putting everything in front of them that’s going to matter—education, verbalizing, hand wipes, dispensers. Go more and more with the fist-bumps and just being conscientious, without trying to throw panic or fear into it,” Crean said. “We’re just trying to help them understand in every way possible.”
Nearby Vanderbilt, less than two miles from Bridgestone Arena, has cancelled classes for the rest of the week.
Although pro sports such as Major League Baseball have taken steps to close their locker rooms to anyone outside of the respective teams for fear of the disease, no similar steps have been taken by the SEC. Current rules allow the media to enter the respective locker rooms for 30 minutes after the conclusion of each game in the SEC Tournament.
Edwards is also taking steps of his own. Last week, the freshman said he’ll discontinue signing autographs or shaking hands until the threat of coronavirus is gone.
“I’m going to continue doing it–just fist-bumps, no autographs, not too many people touching me, putting their arms around me, things like that,” Edwards said. “Take pictures, but keep your distance. I’m not trying to get sick or anything. No disrespect to anybody–I’m just trying to keep myself and my family safe.”
Injury update
Tyree Crump is out after being diagnosed with mononucleosis last week. A senior, Crump averaged 6.9 points for the Bulldogs last season.
Charting Anthony Edwards
• Anthony Edwards’ 604 points is the second-most ever by a UGA freshman and is 42 points away from the freshman record held by Jacky Dorsey.
Edwards is also the nation’s top-scoring freshman at 19.5 points per game. He has reached double figures in the scoring column in 27 of 31 games, with 13 20-point outings and three 30-point efforts.
Among UGA’s Season Leaders, Edwards is:
• 6 points from No. 7 Alec Kessler (1990)
• 9 points from No. 6 Walter Daniels (1979)
• 32 points from No. 5 Yante Maten (2018)
• 36 points from No. 4 J.J. Frazier (2017)
• 42 points from No. 3 Jacky Dorsey (1975)
• 55 points from No. 2 D. Wilkins (1982)
• 128 points from No. 1 D. Wilkins (1981)
Scouting the Rebels
Ole Miss enters the SEC Tournament with a 15-16 overall record after compiling a 6-12 mark in league play.
Breein Tyree’s average of 19.7 ppg paces a quartet of Rebels scoring at a double-digit pace. Tyree is the SEC’s second-leading scorer and sports 14 20-point and four 30-point performances this season.
"Ole Miss poses a lot of problems because they're physical, tough, they change defenses," Crean said. "They'll be on a mission, and we've got to match that. I mean there's no doubt about it when you've got a senior like Breein Tyree who's had the career he's had, he’s going to be on a mission. We’ve got to do a great job of guarding him."
Prediction
Anthony Dasher
Forrest Gump would have loved this Georgia basketball team. You never know what you're going to get.
Hot one day, cold the next, one never knows. Total guess here, but I think the Bulldogs show up and Anthony Edwards gives fans in Nashville one final show. Prediction: Georgia 75, Ole Miss 70.
Dan McDonald
I’m expecting Georgia to come out and play well off a really bad loss to LSU on Saturday. It was the type of ugly performance that a coach can use to get his team’s attention with the postseason starting up. I think Anthony Edwards gives us one of his best performances yet, and the Dawgs live to fight another day. Prediction: Georgia 78, Ole Miss 69.