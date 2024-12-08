Advertisement
Published Dec 8, 2024
SEC champ Bulldogs get the winner of Indiana-Notre Dame
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

The SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the Sugar Bowl.

The College Football Playoff Committee made it official Sunday, seeding the Bulldogs No. 2 in the 12-team tourney.

Georgia will face the winner of the Dec. 20 first-round game between Indiana and Notre Dame (11-1). The Sugar Bowl will occur on New Year's Day at 8:45 p.m.

The Bulldogs were one of three SEC teams to make the field, joining Texas and Tennessee. However, Alabama did not make the field due to SMU's close loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship.

More to come.


Schedule

First Round

G1. No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas

G2. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State

G3 No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State

G4 No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame

Quarterfinal

G5. Clemson-Texas winner vs No. 4 Arizona State at the Peach Bowl

G6. Tennessee-Ohio State winner vs No. 1 Oregon at the Rose Bowl

G7. SMU-Penn State winner vs No. 3 Boise State at the Fiesta Bowl

G8. Indiana-Notre Dame winner vs No. 2 Georgia at the Sugar Bowl

Semifinal

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner.

Game 10. Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner.

Final

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner.

Dates/Times/TV

First round (Dec. 20-21)

Friday, Dec. 20: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 21: 12 p.m. | TNT

Saturday, Dec. 21: 4 p.m. | TNT

Saturday, Dec. 21: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Quarterfinals (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)

Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 | ESPN

Peach Bowl: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ESPN

Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ESPN

Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ESPN

Semifinals (Jan. 9-10)

Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 | ESPN

Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 | ESPN

CFP National Championship

7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

