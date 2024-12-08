SEC champ Bulldogs get the winner of Indiana-Notre Dame

The SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the Sugar Bowl.
The College Football Playoff Committee made it official Sunday, seeding the Bulldogs No. 2 in the 12-team tourney.
Georgia will face the winner of the Dec. 20 first-round game between Indiana and Notre Dame (11-1). The Sugar Bowl will occur on New Year's Day at 8:45 p.m.
The Bulldogs were one of three SEC teams to make the field, joining Texas and Tennessee. However, Alabama did not make the field due to SMU's close loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship.
Schedule
First Round
G1. No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas
G2. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State
G3 No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State
G4 No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame
Quarterfinal
G5. Clemson-Texas winner vs No. 4 Arizona State at the Peach Bowl
G6. Tennessee-Ohio State winner vs No. 1 Oregon at the Rose Bowl
G7. SMU-Penn State winner vs No. 3 Boise State at the Fiesta Bowl
G8. Indiana-Notre Dame winner vs No. 2 Georgia at the Sugar Bowl
Semifinal
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner.
Game 10. Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner.
Final
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner.
Dates/Times/TV
First round (Dec. 20-21)
Friday, Dec. 20: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 21: 12 p.m. | TNT
Saturday, Dec. 21: 4 p.m. | TNT
Saturday, Dec. 21: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Quarterfinals (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)
Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 | ESPN
Peach Bowl: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ESPN
Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ESPN
Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ESPN
Semifinals (Jan. 9-10)
Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 | ESPN
Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 | ESPN
CFP National Championship
7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia