SEC champ Bulldogs get the winner of Indiana-Notre Dame

The SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the Sugar Bowl.

The College Football Playoff Committee made it official Sunday, seeding the Bulldogs No. 2 in the 12-team tourney.

Georgia will face the winner of the Dec. 20 first-round game between Indiana and Notre Dame (11-1). The Sugar Bowl will occur on New Year's Day at 8:45 p.m.

The Bulldogs were one of three SEC teams to make the field, joining Texas and Tennessee. However, Alabama did not make the field due to SMU's close loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship.

